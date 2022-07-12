As Kenosha Battles Crime Mayor Says State Law Makes Cleaning Up Troubled Neighborhoods Harder

-0- In Racine Court Tuesday, three men were charged after two guns were found in a vehicle they were riding in Sunday night. Two Racine County Sheriff's Deputies who were on special assignment on the city's south side pulled over the vehicle after the driver blew a red light. Two men ages 23 and 19 were charged with carrying a concealed weapon and obstructing while a 21-year-old man was charged with possession of a firearm as a felon, bail jumping and drug offenses. One of the two recovered guns was listed as stolen. In addition to the guns, two open bottles of booze were recovered. Two females who were in the car at the time were not charged.

RACINE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO