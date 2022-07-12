ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

As Kenosha Battles Crime Mayor Says State Law Makes Cleaning Up Troubled Neighborhoods Harder

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–As Kenosha continues to deal with the recent spate of violence with 8 people shot in three days, many are questioning the city’s efforts...

Lori Claeys-Haight
1d ago

Well you’re the mayor, start with changing the state law for slumlords to keep up their properties!

Reply(1)
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper

‘Let me call you back’: Scammers constantly looking for victims, police advise, so be alert

“We do not consider ourselves to be susceptible to a scam,” a Woodstock woman wrote about her and her husband, “and yet we fell for it! We were embarrassed. …” […]. Larry Lough is editor of The Independent and reports local news. He has worked for community newspapers in Indiana, Illinois, and Iowa for the past five decades, and was a college journalism instructor for 17 years.
WOODSTOCK, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha County 14-year-old fentanyl overdose suspected

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police say a 14-year-old is suspected of overdosing on fentanyl. Detectives say it happened earlier this month in Kenosha County. Police say the case is far from closed. "Fentanyl is a killer, and if you are doing a drug that doesn’t come from a pharmacy, it's...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

Milwaukee County leaders to send ballot drop box resolution to lawmakers

(The Center Square) – Milwaukee’s Democratic leaders put their frustrations over the end of ballot drop boxes in a resolution and may send it off to state lawmakers. Milwaukee County Supervisors Felesia Martin, Willie Johnson Jr., Ryan Clancy, Steven Shea, and Peter Burgelis all signed on to a resolution condemning the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision that state law doesn’t allow for ballot drop boxes.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
fox32chicago.com

Man forced victim to withdraw money from ATM: police

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted for an armed robbery earlier this month. Around 4:30 a.m. on July 1, police say a man approached the victim at 550 W. Pulaski Road and implied he had a weapon. The suspect then forced...
CHICAGO, IL
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Charges dismissed against latest Racine homicide victim

RACINE – Three cases were dismissed against Kareem A. McLain on Wednesday – two days after his death – in Racine County Circuit Court. McLain, 21, was shot to death Monday night in the 3000 block of 17th Street. He was the City of Racine’s seventh homicide. Police do not have anyone in custody yet.
RACINE, WI
cwbchicago.com

Downtown violence is through the roof, but Chicago’s top cop refuses to talk about it: ‘a divisive conversation’

After another violent weekend in River North about ten months ago, local Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd) pleaded with Chicago police leadership to “get this sh*t under control.”. Since then, the Chicago Police Department has restricted nighttime vehicle traffic in some downtown entertainment districts. The Cook County Sheriff’s Office has...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS 58

Milwaukee leader says new gun control law will save lives

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- With Milwaukee leaders on the South Lawn of the White House to witness the ceremony, President Joe Biden signed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act into law Monday. It is being hailed as historic, breaking nearly three decades of of political gridlock on gun control. Reggie Moore,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
racinecountyeye.com

Man charged with letting GPS battery die; faces 3 1/2 years in prison

RACINE, WI – A Racine man convicted of sexually assaulting a child could face more time in prison after he allegedly allowed the battery to die on his GPS ankle bracelet, preventing law enforcement from being able to confirm his whereabouts. Jose M. Rodriguez, 38, was charged Tuesday in...
RACINE, WI
wgtd.org

Fatal Shooting in Racine; Guns Confiscated; 14 Year-Old Overdoses

-0- In Racine Court Tuesday, three men were charged after two guns were found in a vehicle they were riding in Sunday night. Two Racine County Sheriff's Deputies who were on special assignment on the city's south side pulled over the vehicle after the driver blew a red light. Two men ages 23 and 19 were charged with carrying a concealed weapon and obstructing while a 21-year-old man was charged with possession of a firearm as a felon, bail jumping and drug offenses. One of the two recovered guns was listed as stolen. In addition to the guns, two open bottles of booze were recovered. Two females who were in the car at the time were not charged.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha Lake Michigan search, boy dead: police

KENOSHA, Wis. - A 5-year-old boy has died after being pulled from Lake Michigan near Kenosha's Pennoyer Park beach on Tuesday, police said. Police said an 8-year-old girl, who also was pulled from the water Tuesday night, survived. Both children were part of the same group at the Kenosha lakefront.
KENOSHA, WI
CBS 58

5-year-old child pulled from Lake Michigan in Kenosha has died

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Kenosha police say the 5-year-old child pulled from Lake Michigan Tuesday evening has died. Fire and police departments responded to Pennoyer Beach Park near Kenosha's Bandshell shortly before 6 p.m. for a report of an 8-year-old child struggling in the water. The child was pulled to safety and is said to be okay.
KENOSHA, WI
ABC 7 Chicago

Highland Park parade shooting prosecutor says he expects additional charges to be filed

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A week after the deadly Highland Park parade shooting, the celebration of America that became a perilous fight for survival is now a search for justice. The rights being celebrated on July 4th are now being afforded to the 21-year-old charged in the mass shooting and questions are being asked about whether his parents should be legally liable for anything their son did.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL

