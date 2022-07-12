ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania man not guilty of killing college friend in Hawaii

By John Lynch
 1 day ago
A jury in Hawaii has found a Pennsylvania man not guilty of manslaughter.

Benjamin Fleming of Pittsburgh was charged with manslaughter in the strangulation death of a college buddy he was vacationing with on the Big Island last year.

Fleming and two friends from Carnegie Mellon University were staying at a vacation rental in Kailua-Kona when a night out drinking ended in a deadly fight.

An autopsy showed that Abhishek Gupta of Pittsburgh was strangled.

Fleming’s defense attorney says that Gupta’s death was tragic but it was not a crime.

Prosecutors didn’t immediately comment on the verdict, which was reached last week.

Daily Voice

PA News Anchor Lied About Having Stalker: State Police

A Pennsylvania television news anchor has been arrested for falsely claiming she had a stalker, Pennsylvania state police say. Haley Potter, 24, originally from Pittsburgh, began making false statements to the police saying she had an ongoing harassment issue from an unknown stalker in April, according to a release by the police.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia inmate gets 25 years for murder at prison

An inmate formerly housed in West Virginia has been sentenced to 25 years after pleading guilty in the fatal stabbing of another inmate. U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld’s office says 43-year-old Ruben Laurel was sentenced Tuesday in the 2012 death of Anthony M. Dallas at the federal prison in Hazelton. Laurel pleaded guilty to aiding and […]
HAZELTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man arrested in shooting that injured 4 in a club

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A man from Steubenville has been arrested in the Club 106 shooting. Rolland K. Owens, 32, has been arrested on pending felony charges. Steubenville City Manager Jim Mavromatis told 7News that they believe the incident started as a dispute that resulted in one shot fired inside the club and then […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
newyorkcitynews.net

Pennsylvania dispatcher charged with manslaughter for 2020 death

WAYNESBURG, Pennsylvania: Greene County, Pennsylvania officials filed charges last week against Pennsylvania 911 operator Leon "Lee" Price, 50, of Waynesburg, in the July 2020 death of Diania Kronk, 54, after Price delayed sending help, despite a plea from the woman's daughter. Kronk's daughter Kelly Titchenell, 38, who was questioned repeatedly...
WAYNESBURG, PA
