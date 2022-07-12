Pennsylvania man not guilty of killing college friend in Hawaii
A jury in Hawaii has found a Pennsylvania man not guilty of manslaughter.
Benjamin Fleming of Pittsburgh was charged with manslaughter in the strangulation death of a college buddy he was vacationing with on the Big Island last year.
Fleming and two friends from Carnegie Mellon University were staying at a vacation rental in Kailua-Kona when a night out drinking ended in a deadly fight.
An autopsy showed that Abhishek Gupta of Pittsburgh was strangled.
Fleming’s defense attorney says that Gupta’s death was tragic but it was not a crime.
Prosecutors didn’t immediately comment on the verdict, which was reached last week.
