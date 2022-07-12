ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Lane Closure On West Swann Ave Between S Fremont Ave And S Packwood Ave

By Local - Liz Shultz
 1 day ago
TAMPA, Fla. – Beginning at 9 am today, the westbound lane on West Swann Avenue will be closed between S Fremont Avenue and S Packwood Avenue while the Tampa Water Department repairs a water main break.

Barricades and signs will be located in the area to assist with traffic flow. Please use caution when driving in the area. Modifications may be necessary during the course of the work.

The completion of the work with a return to normal traffic patterns is expected by 5 pm, Friday, July 15. Work schedules are contingent upon weather conditions.

The staff and crews of the Tampa Water Department appreciate everyone’s patience during this time.

