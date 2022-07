When Rollin and Sandra Miller found themselves at the mercy of an attacker last week, they found mercy in the word of their Lord and Savior. The Millers, longtime Macon residents, were awakened from a deep sleep about midnight last Wednesday. Sandra heard the intruder’s voice first. Rollin a few moments later. “He quietly told me that he was going to rape me and then he told Rollin not to interfere,” said Sandra. Rollin is 77. Sandra is 75.

MACON, MS