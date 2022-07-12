ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Our Top 20 for 2022: St. Michael's Joseph Moreland, Westwood's Grant Jaeger among top WRs

By Thomas Jones, Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qaxIK_0gci5CQp00

This summer, the American-Statesman has begun breaking down the upcoming high school football season for the Austin area by looking at the top players at each position. Each week, the top 20 players are being ranked at each position in two installments.

These aren't recruiting rankings, though we do factor raw talent into the equation. Instead, rankings are based on their productivity and their anticipated impact on their teams during the upcoming season.

This week, we continue with wide receivers — counting down from Nos. 20-11 today. On Thursday, we'll have the area's top 10.

20. Miles Coleman, junior, Vandegrift: One of the top return men in the area, the shifty 5-foot-7, 150-pound speedster looks poised for a big year after hauling in 28 catches for 388 yards and six touchdowns in 2021.

19. Tyler Bonkowski, junior, Thrall: An all-Centex offensive tackle last season, the 6-2, 225-pounder with 4.6 speed is transitioning to tight end and will provide a physical downfield threat.

18. DJ Pinkerton, senior, Hendrickson: The 6-1, 175-pounder had 22 catches for 650 yards and six touchdowns a year and provides the big-play threat for the Hawks.

17. Julius Baynard, senior, Bastrop: The 5-9, 170-pound team captain, who saw action on both sides of the ball a year ago, compiled almost 500 yards from scrimmage and could take on a larger offensive role.

16. Gary Choice III, senior, Hutto: Shifty 5-8, 155-pound veteran hauled in 51 catches for 593 yards and eight touchdowns last season and gives the Hippos one of the area’s top possession receivers.

15. Ben Schiesser, senior, St. Dominic Savio: Physical force at the TAPPS level boasts 4.6 speed along with a 6-3, 230-pound frame and had 50 receptions for 1,100 yards and 14 touchdowns a year ago.

14. Ethan Cade McAlister, senior, Johnson: The 6-foot, 185-pounder with 4.5 speed returns as one of the area’s top big-play threats and has averaged more than 25 yards per catch in each of the past two seasons.

13. Grant Jaeger, senior, Westwood: Now in his third season as a starter, the hiccup-quick 5-9, 160-pounder had 76 catches for 605 yards and seven scores last season. He also returns punts.

12. Marquis Dominguez, senior, Georgetown: Lanky downfield threat tracks the ball well in the air with his 6-2, 185-pound frame and had 54 catches for 960 yards and seven touchdowns a year ago.

11. Joseph Moreland, senior, St. Michael’s: The 6-4, 205-pounder is one of TAPPS’ top red-zone threats after racking up 852 yards and 15 touchdowns on 51 receptions in 2021.

Summer preview series: Ranking the positions

Week of June 20: Quarterbacks

Week of June 27: Offensive linemen

Week of July 4: Running backs

Week of July 11: Receivers

Week of July 18: Defensive linemen

Week of July 25: Linebackers

Week of Aug. 1: Defensive backs

Week of Aug. 8: Utility athletes

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nationwide Report

34-year-old Bobby Knight Jr killed after a motorcycle crash in Austin (Austin, TX)

34-year-old Bobby Knight Jr killed after a motorcycle crash in Austin (Austin, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 34-year-old Bobby Knight Jr as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday morning in east Austin. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place on the U.S. Highway 290 Frontage Road near Cameron Road at about 2:10 a.m. [...]
AUSTIN, TX
Texas Sports

Women’s Basketball signs Shaylee Gonzales

AUSTIN, Texas — Shaylee Gonzales has signed an Athletic Scholarship Agreement (ASA) to play basketball next season at The University of Texas, head coach Vic Schaefer announced Tuesday. Gonzales, who spent the previous four years at Brigham Young University but still has two years of eligibility remaining, will join the Longhorns for the upcoming 2022-23 season.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Sports
City
Georgetown, TX
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Austin, TX
City
Bastrop, TX
City
Hutto, TX
CBS Austin

East Austin homeless community braves triple digit heat

Triple-digit heat is making it challenging to keep cool but how are those who don't have a roof over their heads faring in scorching temperatures? We visited a homeless community in East Austin to find out. 70-year-old John Mason lives at a homeless encampment behind Springdale Park on the East...
AUSTIN, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan beats rival for 2023 commitment from 4-star DL out of Texas

Michigan is trying to improve on the 2023 recruiting class, and the Wolverines landed a nice commitment on Wednesday. In the process, Jim Harbaugh’s squad edged out rival Michigan State for the pledge. The commitment comes from Enow Etta, a 4-star defensive lineman out of Colleyville, Texas. Listed at...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
CBS Austin

Teenager was shot in East Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — ATCEMS responded to a shot call in the 6700 block of Sanshof Circle at 5:10 p.m. A 14-year-old male was shot and has been transported to the local trauma center with serious life-threatening injuries. Officers are on the scene investigating the case and trying to find...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic Savio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nos#Hawks
KVUE

1 dead after jet ski crash on Lake Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was killed Tuesday evening after a jet ski collision on Lake Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS said the crash occurred around 6:03 p.m. near the 8000 block of Big View Drive. STAR Flight and the Austin Fire Department also responded. Officials said one person was...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Man pleads guilty to March 2020 murder in Round Rock

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — On June 23, a man pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a 17 year old in Round Rock in March 2020. Williamson County records show Gabriel Hernandez, who was also 17 at the time of the murder, was sentenced to 20 years in prison. He’ll get credit for 843 days or 2.3 years already spent in jail.
ROUND ROCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Community Impact Austin

Crux Climbing Center to open third location in Pflugerville, scrapping Round Rock plans

The Pflugerville location's facilities will include 55-foot climbing walls. (Courtesy Crux Climbing Center) After facing setbacks with its planned third location in Round Rock, Austin-based climbing gym and fitness center Crux Climbing Center announced July 8 it will open the location in Pflugerville instead. The approximately 30,000-square-foot facility will be located at Heatherwilde Boulevard and Kingston Lacy Boulevard. It will include 55-foot rope-climbing walls, a bouldering area and a yoga studio. Crux expects to break ground on the new location by August and open sometime in 2023. www.cruxclimbingcenter.com.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
247Sports

2022 game-by-game preview for Texas football

Texas football has experienced one of the most memorable offseasons in program history in the months since the Longhorns wrapped up the 5-7 season last November. Doom and gloom seemed to be imminent for the Longhorns coming out of the bowl-less 2021 campaign, but the tides changed quickly in favor of Texas leading up to the December early signing period.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Action Behavior Centers bringing two new locations to Pflugerville and Hutto

ABC's new Pflugerville location will occupy a space at 1601 E. Pflugerville Parkway. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact Newspaper) Action Behavior Centers will open two new locations at 1601 E. Pflugerville Parkway, Bldg. 3, Pflugerville, and 485 Chris Kelley Blvd., Hutto. Both locations are expected to open in late 2022-early 2023. ABC specializes in helping children on the autism spectrum with speech, behavior, life skills and social interaction using Applied Behavior Analysis therapy. ABC serves children ages 18 months-14 years. www.actionbehavior.com.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
457K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Austin, TX from Austin American-Statesman.

 http://statesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy