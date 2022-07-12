Our Top 20 for 2022: St. Michael's Joseph Moreland, Westwood's Grant Jaeger among top WRs

This summer, the American-Statesman has begun breaking down the upcoming high school football season for the Austin area by looking at the top players at each position. Each week, the top 20 players are being ranked at each position in two installments.

These aren't recruiting rankings, though we do factor raw talent into the equation. Instead, rankings are based on their productivity and their anticipated impact on their teams during the upcoming season.

This week, we continue with wide receivers — counting down from Nos. 20-11 today. On Thursday, we'll have the area's top 10.

20. Miles Coleman, junior, Vandegrift: One of the top return men in the area, the shifty 5-foot-7, 150-pound speedster looks poised for a big year after hauling in 28 catches for 388 yards and six touchdowns in 2021.

19. Tyler Bonkowski, junior, Thrall: An all-Centex offensive tackle last season, the 6-2, 225-pounder with 4.6 speed is transitioning to tight end and will provide a physical downfield threat.

18. DJ Pinkerton, senior, Hendrickson: The 6-1, 175-pounder had 22 catches for 650 yards and six touchdowns a year and provides the big-play threat for the Hawks.

17. Julius Baynard, senior, Bastrop: The 5-9, 170-pound team captain, who saw action on both sides of the ball a year ago, compiled almost 500 yards from scrimmage and could take on a larger offensive role.

16. Gary Choice III, senior, Hutto: Shifty 5-8, 155-pound veteran hauled in 51 catches for 593 yards and eight touchdowns last season and gives the Hippos one of the area’s top possession receivers.

15. Ben Schiesser, senior, St. Dominic Savio: Physical force at the TAPPS level boasts 4.6 speed along with a 6-3, 230-pound frame and had 50 receptions for 1,100 yards and 14 touchdowns a year ago.

14. Ethan Cade McAlister, senior, Johnson: The 6-foot, 185-pounder with 4.5 speed returns as one of the area’s top big-play threats and has averaged more than 25 yards per catch in each of the past two seasons.

13. Grant Jaeger, senior, Westwood: Now in his third season as a starter, the hiccup-quick 5-9, 160-pounder had 76 catches for 605 yards and seven scores last season. He also returns punts.

12. Marquis Dominguez, senior, Georgetown: Lanky downfield threat tracks the ball well in the air with his 6-2, 185-pound frame and had 54 catches for 960 yards and seven touchdowns a year ago.

11. Joseph Moreland, senior, St. Michael’s: The 6-4, 205-pounder is one of TAPPS’ top red-zone threats after racking up 852 yards and 15 touchdowns on 51 receptions in 2021.

