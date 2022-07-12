ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
62 Things You Totally Forgot Happened In The Weirdly Wonderful Summer Of 2000

By Matt Stopera
Let's travel back 22 years ago to the summer of 2000...

1. First and foremost, Destiny's Child started out the summer as four...

Kevin.mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

2. ...and they ended the summer as three.

Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

3. Joey Fatone was in his Ronald McDonald-era.

Sam Levi / WireImage / Getty Images

4. And Lance Bass was apparently dating this lady.

Frank Micelotta Archive / Getty Images

5. This was fashion.

Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

6. Fashion was also reflective bicycle tape on leather clothing.

Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

7. And here's what that looked like with flash because I know you wondering too.

Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

8. NSYNC were constantly dressed as marionettes.

Getty Images

9. Really, the marionettes were a really big deal.

Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

10. And here's Jimmy Fallon making fun of them for it.

Frank Micelotta Archive / Getty Images

11. It was also the summer of the bandana, I just thought I should point that out.

Lawrence Schwartzwald / Getty Images

12. In the summer of 2000, Dwayne Johnson was known only as The Rock.

Steve Azzara / Corbis via Getty Images

13. Really, he was just a wrestler.

Getty Images

14. All he ever did was raise his eyebrow....

Steve Azzara / Corbis via Getty Images

15. ...and scream, "Do you smell what the Rock is cooking?!"

Getty Images

16. Oh, and here he is at the 2000 Republican National Convention.

New York Daily News Archive / NY Daily News via Getty Images

17. In the summer of 2000, Britney Spears invented the Eiffel Tower.

Dave Hogan / Getty Images

18. Joey Fatone sandwiched himself between then-couple Diddy and Jennifer Lopez.

Scott Gries / Getty Images

19. Justin Timberlake was, well, Justin Timberlake.

Getty Images

20. And there were robot dog competitions.

Robert Cianflone / Getty Images

21. No, really, those were robot dogs playing a game of soccer.

Erik Freeland / Corbis via Getty Images

22. In the summer of 2000, we were all jealous of those TRL studio computers.

New York Daily News Archive / NY Daily News via Getty Images

23. Mandy Moore had that flipped out hair trend.

Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

24. Nick and Jessica were still dating.

Steve Azzara / Corbis via Getty Images

25. Joey Fatone accosted them.

Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

26. And Jennifer Lopez fans were going wild for her On The 6 CD.

New York Daily News Archive / NY Daily News via Getty Images

27. In the summer of 2000 we were all about our No Strings Attached CDs.

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

28. Mandy Moore, Eve, LFO, and Tommy Hilfiger hung out.

Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

29. And Britney proudly displayed her Choice Hottie surfboard.

Chris Weeks / Getty Images

30. In the summer of 2000, they really tried to market us these bubblegum CDs.

Tim Boyle / Getty Images

31. Christina Aguilera was really into crimped hair.

Kevin.mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

32. Wilmer Valderrama dressed for prom at the Teen Choice Awards.

Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

33. And Sisqo, Pink, and Tyrese were fast friends.

Frank Micelotta Archive / Getty Images

34. In the summer of 2000, Tom Green rubbed Sisqo's head while holding a coffee maker.

Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

35. Steve Jobs presented the Holy Bible.

John G. Mabanglo / AFP via Getty Images

36. The girlies were living.

Getty Images

37. Seriously, truly living.

Getty Images

38. And Britney Spears photobombed Vitamin C.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

39. I see ya, B!

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

40. In the summer of 2000, the TRL studios had those sick flatscreen TVs.

Frank Micelotta Archive / Getty Images

41. The boys from O-Town were on the set of All My Children for some reason.

Abc Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

42. Tom and Nicole were still married.

Dusko Despotovic / Sygma via Getty Images

43. And Brad and Jen just got married.

Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

44. RIP to them...as a couple.

Bob Riha Jr / Getty Images

45. The summer of 2000 was all about Jonathan Lipnicki and Stuart Little.

William Conran - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

46. Verne Troyer and Mike Myers were buds.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

47. And apparently Verne Troyer did this photo shoot with a convertible and two *sexy* ladies.

Gregory Bojorquez / Getty Images

48. It was a whole thing.

Gregory Bojorquez / Getty Images

49. Sex and the City had their third season premiere in the summer of 2000.

Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

50. Pre-Che Diaz <3

Dan Callister / Getty Images

51. And Sarah Jessica Parker really was all about that fashion icon life

Frank Micelotta Archive / Getty Images

52. The first season of Survivor was premiering in the summer of 2000.

CBS / Getty Images

53. Halle Berry gladly showed off her whale tail.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

54. Prince William constantly posed for photos that would inevitably end up as four-page posters in J-14 magazine.

Ken Goff / Getty Images

55. Oh, and here's what Harry looked like that summer, too.

Tim Graham / Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

56. The cinematic masterpiece known as Coyote Ugly was released in the summer of 2000.

Getty Images

57. Posh and Becks looked very much like wax figures.

Matthew Fearn - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

58. These two thought they were cool/doing something.

Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

59. Star Jones was seated next to Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar at a basketball game.

New York Daily News Archive / NY Daily News via Getty Images

60. The Harry Potter children looked like this.

Stefan Rousseau - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

61. And our ultimate queen still reigned supreme.

Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

62. Basically, take me back!

Chris Weeks / Getty Images

CELEBRITIES
