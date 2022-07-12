62 Things You Totally Forgot Happened In The Weirdly Wonderful Summer Of 2000

Related
Chris Rock Has Reportedly Been Dating Lake Bell For "Several Months" And Is Making Their Relationship A "Priority"
“It’s a good sign when he’s making time for someone while on tour."
Paris Hilton and Tom Cruise lookalike get ready for a date in hilarious video
Paris Hilton is dating Tom Cruise. Not really, but it certainly looks like it. In a new video, Hilton and a skilled Tom Cruise impersonator dressed up for a film premiere, with both of them discussing how the news of their relationship would break the world. RELATED:...
toofab.com
Shiloh Jolie Pitt Goes Viral with Dance Choreography -- See Her Most Impressive Videos So Far!
The videos were shared by the famed Millennium Dance Complex. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has some serious skills on the dance floor. The 16-year-old daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has been making waves online after the famed Millennium Dance Complex -- where stars including Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Janet Jackson and J.Lo have honed their skills -- and its choreographers started featuring her in performance videos shared to YouTube over the last few months.
17 Of Chris Hemsworth's Most Iconic Red Carpet Looks Because They Deserve To Be Seen Again
TBH, he nails it every single time.
You May Want To Sit Down Before You See The Black Dress J-Lo Wore To The Tribeca Film Festival—She’s Showing So Much Skin!
Jennifer Lopez made sure all eyes were on her when she attended the premiere of her new Netflix documentary Halftime, at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on Wednesday, June 8th. And let’s just say that it was very clear that the “On My Way” singer – along with her famously incredible figure – was the star of the show!
Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Looks Trendy While Shopping at Melrose Trading Post: See Photos!
Family affair! Jennifer Lopez spent the weekend shopping with her fiancé, Ben Affleck, teenage child Emme Muñiz and Ben’s son Samuel Garner at the Melrose Flea Market on Sunday, July 3. Jennifer, 52, wore her signature golden brown locks in a sleek ponytail as she opted for...
'I invented them!': Wonder Woman actress Lynda Carter, 70, jokes on social media that she was the first to pose for thirst trap snaps
Lynda Carter, known for starring as Wonder Woman in the hit series during the 1970s, posted a funny tweet on Friday. The actress uploaded a close-up steamy photo of herself posing in a pool of water with her hair slicked back and sending a captivating look at the camera. She joked that she invented thirst trap snaps.
Katie Holmes Rocks Baggy Jeans & $4K Chanel Bag While Out Walking In NYC: Photo
Katie Holmes looked business chic as she was spotted on a stroll through New York City on Thursday. The 43-year-old actress stunned in a cropped black blazer and a pair of cropped, blue wide-leg trousers. A simple white crew neck tee was styled under the blazer and tucked unto her high-waisted pants. The Dawson’s Creek star toted around a gorgeous black Chanel purse with a silver chain across her body. A chain belt worn around her waist perfectly matched. While HollywoodLife cannot confirm the precise purse Katie paired with her outfit, it looks strikingly similar to the $4,400 Chanel Mini Flap Bag. To complete her look, Katie walked in a pair of black flats. Her luscious brunette locks were styled down.
Tom Cruise Allegedly Dumped By Hayley Atwell After He Tried To Pursue Her Again
Tom Cruise was allegedly dumped by his Mission: Impossible co-star, Hayley Atwell for the second time in a row. In its July 4 issue, Globe claimed that Cruise has been unlucky in love ever since his divorce from Katie Holmes.
Bradley Cooper’s full dating history: All of his girlfriends and an ex-wife
Bradley Cooper in his first high-profile relationship in years as Page Six exclusively revealed he’s dating political aide Huma Abedin. Many of the actor’s exes are women of note, including several screen stars, models, and now politicos. Check out the “A Star is Born” actors full relationship history....
We're Still Not Recovered From The Low-Cut Tuxedo Vest Taylor Swift Wore At The Tribeca Film Fest—Everyone Is Talking About It!
We’re all well aware that Taylor Swift can do it all— whether that’s singing, songwriting, directing a highly viewed short film last fall, or promoting it at Tribeca Film Festival last week in a chic ensemble! The “I Bet You Think About Me” singer, 32, arrived in a stunning navy pinstripe suit to the New York City event to participate in a screening of All Too Well: The Short Film, which she originally released in November 2021. Swift donned a Max Mara-designed set—composed of a low-cut, button-up vest and high-waisted, wide-leg pants— both from the label’s pre-Fall 2022 collection.
Dakota Johnson Addressed The Rumors That She Was In A Secret Feud With Jamie Dornan And, Honestly, I Love What She Said
"I know it’s weird, but he’s like a brother to me."
Kim Kardashian Says She’s Now Down ’21 Pounds’ Following Weight-Loss Plan to Fit Marilyn Monroe Dress
Kim Kardashian has no regrets when it comes to the intense weight-loss plan she followed to fit into Marilyn Monroe's iconic "Happy Birthday" dress for the 2022 Met Gala. In an interview with Today, which aired on Tuesday, June 21, the Skims founder, 41, revealed to hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie that she's "continued […]
12 Of The Most Unforgivable TV Deaths
TBD on whether Stranger Things has been ruined for me forever.
Tom Cruise Puts His Bulging Biceps On Display As He Arrives In London On A Helicopter
Tom Cruise is undoubtedly on top of the world after his Top Gun: Maverick became a box-office smash when it kicked off the summer movie season. The handsome movie star, who will be turning 60 years young in one week, was spotted exiting a private helicopter in London on Friday, June 24. Flashing his megawatt smile and flexing his bulging biceps, Tom rocked a light blue polo shirt and pair of dark denim pants while he made his way through the airport carrying a backpack.
Kevin Bacon delighted fans by taking part in a viral 'Footloose' TikTok challenge with his wife, saying it was 'just as hard as it looks'
Kevin Bacon has gone viral on TikTok for attempting a "Footloose"-themed dance trend. The actor performed a lift with his celebrity wife, Kyra Sedgwick, gaining 13 million TikTok views. The "Footloose" actor said that the trend was "just as hard as it looks." Kevin Bacon and his wife have gone...
Cameron Diaz on stepping away from acting, preparing for her return: 'It's a different lifestyle'
Cameron Diaz opened up in an interview with CBS Mornings about why she took a pause from acting. The "Charlie's Angels" star said she misses the craft of moviemaking. Diaz will be making her acting comeback in Netflix's "Back in Action." It's not that Cameron Diaz doesn't miss acting, she...
"Legally Blonde" Is 21 Years Old, So Here's What The Cast Is Up To Now
I always forget that Alanna Ubach, who played Serena, is the same person who plays Cassie's mom on Euphoria.
‘Mission: Impossible’ Director Shares New Tom Cruise Aerial Stunt Pic To Honor Star’s 60th Birthday
Tom Cruise’s frequent collaborator and Mission: Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie wished the star a happy 60th birthday on Sunday by sharing a new behind-the-scenes photo that appears to be taken from the eighth M:I movie, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part Two (check it out below).
"Shutting Up Is Free": Jamie Lee Curtis Is Facing Backlash For Her Recent Comments About Ana de Armas
"I made an assumption that she was an inexperienced, unsophisticated young woman."
