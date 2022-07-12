Florida Man Charged With Abusing His Girlfriend’s 4-Year-Old Child And Recording It

A Florida man has been charged after sexually abusing his girlfriend’s 4-year-old child and recording the acts on his cellphone.

On July 4, 2022, Levy County Detectives responded to a report from a woman that her child had been abused by her boyfriend.

Detectives spoke to the mother who said she located ‘digital evidence’ on the boyfriend’s phone showing he acted inappropriately with her four-year-old child.

23-year-old James Sapp

Detectives determined that 23-year-old James Sapp of Trenton used his own cell phone to record himself engaged in a sexual act with the child.

Sapp was arrested and has been charged with Capital Sexual Battery and using a two-way communication device to commit a felony.

He is being held in the Levy County Detention Center on a $1,050,000.00 bond.

