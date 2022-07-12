ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Man Charged With Abusing His Girlfriend’s 4-Year-Old Child And Recording It

By Jake Grissom
 1 day ago

A Florida man has been charged after sexually abusing his girlfriend’s 4-year-old child and recording the acts on his cellphone.

On July 4, 2022, Levy County Detectives responded to a report from a woman that her child had been abused by her boyfriend.

Detectives spoke to the mother who said she located ‘digital evidence’ on the boyfriend’s phone showing he acted inappropriately with her four-year-old child.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fIqBs_0gci4RSh00
23-year-old James Sapp

Detectives determined that 23-year-old James Sapp of Trenton used his own cell phone to record himself engaged in a sexual act with the child.

In the news: While Taking A Dig At Trump, Elon Says Florida Gov. DeSantis Would Win Easily In 2024

Sapp was arrested and has been charged with Capital Sexual Battery and using a two-way communication device to commit a felony.

He is being held in the Levy County Detention Center on a $1,050,000.00 bond.

Comments / 28

Texanna Nye
1d ago

and he'll be out in a few years if not a few months to continue to molest. because that's how the system works.😳🙄🤷‍♀️🤦‍♀️

Reply(3)
16
Maria d
1d ago

CHILDREN ABUSER ? laws should be more strict and give them a Death penalty

Reply(1)
14
Pablo Chacon
1d ago

He will not live more than a week in prison once incarcerated!

Reply(3)
20
