A fire that has been burning in Yosemite National Park since July 7 was caused by human influence, according to the Yosemite superintendent. Also called the Washburne fire, the blaze now covers an area of over 3,500 acres, and, as of July 12, is 22 percent contained by firefighters. There has been a mandatory evacuation of the Wawona area, with Highway 41 being closed.

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO