NYSP locate missing 13-year-old from Stillwater

Allison Burns, 13, of Stillwater. (Photo: New York State Police)

Update: At 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, state police reported that Allison Burns has been located and is safe.

STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Police is asking for the public’s help in finding 13-year-old Allison Burns, who was last seen Monday morning around 8:30 a.m. outside her home in Stillwater. Police say she got into a blue Honda CRV with an unknown person. Her family has not seen or heard from her since.

Allison Burns, 13, is pictured getting into a blue Honda CRV that police say took her from her Stillwater home. (Photo: New York State Police)

She is described as being five-foot-four, 115 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair with pink highlights. Anyone who has seen Allison is asked to contact the State Police in Saratoga at (518) 583-7000.