Boston, MA

Jake Diekman Believes July Struggles ‘Definitely’ Related To This

By Adam London
NESN
NESN
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

July hasn’t been terribly kind to Jake Diekman, but it sounds like the veteran southpaw isn’t searching for answers as to what’s going wrong on the mound. Diekman, who’s allowed at least one baserunner in all six of his...

nesn.com

Jake Diekman
