SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – William P. (Bill) Riefenstahl passed away peacefully of natural causes on July 2, 2022. Bill was born on Sept. 6, 1931 in Freeport, Long Island to Bennett and Gladys (Van Rees) Riefenstahl. He graduated from Freeport High School in 1949 and served in the U.S. Navy from 1953–1955 aboard the USS Salem CA-139. Bill married Sally Parker of Freeport on Feb. 23, 1957. He attended Adelphi University’s evening college graduating in 1964. After working in several manufacturing positions on Long Island, Bill and Sally moved their family to Springfield, Vt., where Bill was the QA Manager for Vermont Research Corp from 1966–1988. He was Operations Manager for the Fair-Rite Products Springfield division from 1988 until his retirement in 1995.

SPRINGFIELD, VT ・ 19 HOURS AGO