Jefferson County, OH

Ohio man who broke an inmate’s eye socket and killed a man pleads guilty

By John Lynch
 1 day ago
A Jefferson County man pleaded guilty on Monday to involuntary manslaughter.

Devon Brandon admitted to killing George Henry Wilson after Brandon punched Wilson in the face.

Wilson allegedly asked Brandon and his girlfriend to leave Ducky’s Car Wash so paying customers could use the space.

After the punch, Wilson fell to the ground and hit his head on the concrete. He was taken to Trinity and then flown to Pittsburgh where he died a little after a month in the hospital.

According to the Herald-Star Bradon could serve 36 months for the sentence but will get credit for 486 days he spent in the county jail.

Brandon is also facing charges for felonious assault after he allegedly got into a jailhouse fight with another inmate on Feb. 8 and allegedly broke the inmate’s orbital eye socket in multiple places.

