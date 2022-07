For those who’ve watched Thor: Love and Thunder and stayed through the credits, you’ll know that Marvel Studios fully intends for Thor to return to the MCU in another film, but as it turns out, that decision came as a complete surprise to director Taika Waititi. Speaking Insider in a recent interview, Waititi revealed that he was just as surprised as anybody when the message appeared on screen. “That was a surprise to me, too. I’m not joking,” the New Zealand native said. “I saw it in the theater and I was like, ‘Oh, sh-t. Really?’ Even Chris was like, ‘What?’ But, of course he’ll be back. He’s the best character. I mean, I may be a little biased, but he’s the most fun to watch.”

