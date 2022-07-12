What time is NBA Summer League on today? Day 6 channel, live streams for Las Vegas tournament

Former UNC basketball wing Justin Jackson had a red-hot game in the 2022 NBA Summer League on Tuesday night, just one day after joining the Boston Celtics roster for the summer. Jackson scored a team-high 24 points and hit five 3s in a 103-92 win over the Golden State Warriors. He was 9-of-14 from the field and 5-of-10 from three. “I’ll let that be whatever the GMs and the coaches say,” Jackson said postgame. “For me, I just tried to come out here, play hard, hit some shots and do whatever I need to do, whatever the coach asked me to do.” Jackson spent the majority of last season playing for the Texas Legends in the NBA G-League. He did have to brief 10-day contracts with the Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns. Jackson also spent the majority of the last two weeks competing for Team USA in World Cup Qualifying and had some big time performances there. Below are his highlights from Tuesday’s big game. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

