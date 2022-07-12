ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

What time is NBA Summer League on today? Day 6 channel, live streams for Las Vegas tournament

By Nick Metallinos
Sporting News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe may have seen the last of No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero at Las Vegas Summer League, but there are still plenty more mouth-watering matchups to watch. Today, we get another look at the Warriors' impressive duo of Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman. Kuminga impressed in the Dubs' win over...

www.sportingnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

'The Pistons Pulse': Breaking down everything from Summer League from front row in Vegas

• Hosts: Bryce Simon (@MotorCityHoops) and Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) • Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford. • Email: brycesimon3309@gmail.com; osankofa@freepress.com. On this episode: This week, the guys are fresh off their trip to Las Vegas and NBA Summer League, where they watched the Pistons in action. Bryce and Omari...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Trey Murphy Drops 30 Points in NBA Summer League

Murphy has been far and away the Pelicans' best player through the first two games of the NBA Summer League. In their opening game against Portland on Saturday, Murphy was essentially the only player to show up. He scored 23 points on 7/16 shooting to go along with eight rebounds, four steals, and one assist. He was also a perfect 8/8 from the free throw line. Unfortunately for the Pels, no other player scored in double figures and New Orleans fell to the Trailblazers 85-68.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Richard Jefferson will get honor of getting reamed out as a ref in Knicks-Blazers Summer League game

As a 17-year NBA veteran, Richard Jefferson probably doesn’t have the highest opinion of referees. In the past, he’s aired his frustrations with NBA officiating. Jefferson is now a popular media personality known for his understanding of the league and sense of humor, making him the perfect candidate for antics. His latest gimmick will come Monday night, as Jefferson will referee the second quarter of the Knicks-Blazers NBA Summer League game.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Basketball
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Basketball
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Justin Jackson has big game in summer league

Former UNC basketball wing Justin Jackson had a red-hot game in the 2022 NBA Summer League on Tuesday night, just one day after joining the Boston Celtics roster for the summer. Jackson scored a team-high 24 points and hit five 3s in a 103-92 win over the Golden State Warriors. He was 9-of-14 from the field and 5-of-10 from three. “I’ll let that be whatever the GMs and the coaches say,” Jackson said postgame. “For me, I just tried to come out here, play hard, hit some shots and do whatever I need to do, whatever the coach asked me to do.” Jackson spent the majority of last season playing for the Texas Legends in the NBA G-League. He did have to brief 10-day contracts with the Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns. Jackson also spent the majority of the last two weeks competing for Team USA in World Cup Qualifying and had some big time performances there. Below are his highlights from Tuesday’s big game. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Spun

23XI Racing Announces A Decision On Bubba Wallace

Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing team announced a major addition Tuesday, but it won't come at the expense of its current drivers. According to Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports, President Steve Lauletta said Bubba Wallace and Kurt Busch will return to 23XI Racing in 2023. However, he didn't clarify if their deals run beyond next year.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Wiseman
NBC Sports

Summer League takeaways: Mfiondu Kabengele shines in C's-Warriors

The Boston Celtics are out to prove that a draft pick is just a number at the NBA Summer League. Facing a Golden State Warriors squad led by three lottery picks in James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, the Summer Celtics jumped out to a huge early lead and never looked back to earn a 103-92 victory Tuesday night at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy