This year's Amazon Prime Day promises to be the best Prime Day ever in terms of gaming PC deals. This is the first year that gaming PCs equipped with the current RTX 30 series video cards will be discounted down to reasonable prices, as opposed to last year when the prices were even higher than MSRP because of supply and demand. Not only has the price dropped significantly on these current-gen desktop PCs compared to earlier this year, but they're also more readily available and ship out sooner. The new 12th generation Intel Alder Lake processors were also released this year, which are a significant improvement from the previous generation Intel processors. If you want to future proof your PC, we'd definitely recommend splurging for an Alder Lake CPU.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO