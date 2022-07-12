ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, NY

City approves Batavia Sports Facility ice rink proposal

By Joanne Beck
The Batavian
The Batavian
 2 days ago

Matt Gray and his folks, Bob Gray and Sharon Valyear-Gray, sat in the audience during City Council’s conference meeting Monday evening. Matt was waiting to hear what came soon in the business meeting that followed: a unanimous 9-0 vote to approve his pitch as Batavia Sports Facility Management to fully embrace operations at the David M. McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena.

"I'm very proud of him," Valyear-Gray said.

City officials’ reactions ranged from happiness to nostalgia.

“This is fantastic,” councilman Paul Viele said. “It’s good to see local people interested in the ice rink.”

Councilman Bob Bialkowski and President Eugene Jankoski were excited about the prospects of having a local Batavian on board.

“It’s great, just great to see community involvement,” Bialkowski said.

The contract is with Matt as owner of Batavia Sports Facility. It’s a five-year contract, with up to three five-year renewals. Matt, who has partnerships with Eli Fish Brewery and Matty’s Pizza, has an eye toward the snack bar with thoughts that perhaps some of that familiar food and drink would be served there.

"We do plan, in the very near future, some upgrades to the existing snack shop. We do have a five-year plan with quite a bit of capital improvements to it … so we do hope that we can extend the snack bar into more of a sit-down area inside the rink,” he said.

Since he was in kindergarten, Matt played ice hockey at the Evans Street arena, all through high school and even when he attended college locally, he said. So it’s fair to say that he’s been actively involved with the ice rink and Ramparts hockey team for more than a decade.

“But even more than that, I’ve been active for the last five years or so with development of that area,” he said during a quick interview with The Batavian after the meeting. “So not only am I interested in doing the necessary improvements to the rink  - it is aging, it’s over 40 years old — but it also could be an economic catalyst for the entire downtown area. My goal was to see it used to its fullest, not only for more of the residents of the city and town of Batavia but also drawing more people in from (outside of the local area).”

Matt’s proposal is “super exciting,” City Manager Rachael Tabelski said to The Batavian after the meeting. She was a teen in the early 90s and remembers Batavia as “really a fun place to come to.” The city had amenities such as an arcade of games, a swimming and wading pool and a fairly active ice rink.

“I think we’re bringing the 80s and 90s back,” she said.

Matt clarified that he doesn’t have an official partnership with Robbie Nichols, owner of Batavia Muckdogs and CAN-USA Sports and operator of Dwyer Stadium. But because of Nichols’ extensive background in the business of sports, he and Matt have been discussing various ideas for the rink.

“He did reach out to me with his expertise and his experience in order to be part of this, both for marketing and someone I can go to for just knowledge on risk management,” Matt said.

Activities planned for the rink include special events, dog shows, rollerskating, youth and adult floor/roller hockey, gym classes, home shows, indoor basketball and soccer, gun shows, all in addition to open skates and ice hockey leagues.

Batavia Sports Facility is taking over for former operations company Firland Management, which did not renew a contract in July.

Previously: From beer and pizza to ice, Batavia entrepreneur proposes his next venture

Photo: Batavia entrepreneur Matt Gray walks out of a City Council meeting Monday evening with the approval from all nine council members for his proposal to operate and manage the ice rink as Batavia Sports Facility Management.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Batavian

Home sweet home not always a perfect fit for residency requirements

It’s a topic that has come up before: maintain a residency requirement or not for a new hire?. City Council has discussed the topic over the years — usually when a qualified candidate has everything city officials are looking for, except for living in Batavia. The city's Charter has required that the city manager and assistant manager, plus other department head positions, maintain their residence in the city.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Mayor of Redfield made official during city meeting Monday

Following years of jokingly being addressed as a key dignitary for the Redfield Parkway neighborhood, Jim Owen finally got his wish. The native Batavian, former teacher, coach, active citizen and well-known figure around town was dubbed the title Mayor of Redfield during City Council’s meeting Monday. After reading some...
BATAVIA, NY
2 On Your Side

Ellicott Development to start Frontier House renovations this summer

LEWISTON, N.Y. — After more than three years of planning, Ellicott Development Co. is ready to turn the vacant Frontier House in Lewiston into a hospitality destination. To help finance the $5.2 million project, Ellicott is seeking tax breaks and a 10-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes package from the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency. The agency will vote on that Aug. 10.
LEWISTON, NY
The Batavian

Photo: Building on Liberty Street demolished today

A building at 245 Liberty Street was demolished today. According to county tax records, the 2,590-square-foot commercial structure was built in 1950 and was acquired by Batavia City Schools in 2017. School officials were not available today to answer questions about the property. UPDATE: See previous coverage about this building...
BATAVIA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Batavia, NY
Sports
Batavia, NY
Government
City
Batavia, NY
WBEN 930AM

Judge issues relief in BFLO Store case with Eastern Hills Mall

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - A New York State Supreme Court judge has issued a relief in the case between the BFLO Store and Eastern Hills Mall on Tuesday. Shortly after the mall's co-owners, Uniland Development and Mountain Development Corporation, blocked entrance to the store with padlocks, a tractor and a moving truck in the back, BFLO Store owner Nathan Mroz filed a lawsuit against the mall, as he gets set to move from Eastern Hills to Transitown Plaza.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robbie Nichols
The Batavian

Long-awaited arrival to groundbreaking ceremony for Healthy Living project

Over the last six-plus years, plans — and hopes — for a new and improved Healthy Living campus have certainly been put to the test. A zoning change, suggestions for less cement and more green space, lighting up Wiard Street and rethinking an entry/exit from Summit Street, plus the constant push to raise money for the $33.5 million project may have given pause but never a fullstop since 2016.
BATAVIA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Rink#Usa Sports#City Council#Eli Fish Brewery
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Senior lifeguard at Town of Tonawanda Aquatic and Fitness Center rescues swimmer

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A senior lifeguard at the Town of Tonawanda Aquatic and Fitness Center rescued a swimmer Tuesday. According to Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joseph Emminger, the senior lifeguard rescued the swimmer from the shallow end of the swimming pool. The swimmer was rescued with the assistance of the Aquatic and Fitness Center director and CPR was administered immediately, reviving the swimmer.
TONAWANDA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

New trash skimmer installed at Buffalo Harbor State Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some new NOAA-funded technology is helping the local waterways get cleaner. NOAA stands for National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Thanks to them, Buffalo Harbor State Park has a new, aquatic trash skimmer. It’s called a Seabin. Congressman Brian Higgins says “This is a demonstration...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
wnypapers.com

Niagara Scenic Parkway travel advisory

The New York State Department of Transportation announced sign replacement work would begin on a portion of Niagara Scenic Parkway in the City of Niagara Falls next week. As a result, lane closures will occur. At 7 a.m. Monday, July 18, motorists should expect to encounter right lane closures on...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
The Batavian

The Batavian

Genesee County, NY
554
Followers
592
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

The Batavian covers news of Genesee County, NY.

 https://www.thebatavian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy