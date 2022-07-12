ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd sign veteran WSL striker Rachel Williams

By Jamie Spencer
 1 day ago
Manchester United have signed veteran WSL striker Rachel Williams as the club continues to add depth in attacking positions after narrowly missing out on a place in the Champions League. Williams has signed a one-year contract with the club following her exit from Tottenham. "I’m very pleased to join...

SOCCER
