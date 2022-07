Marvel lets go of character very reluctantly. (SPOILER!) Iron Man and Black Widow died in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, but only after actors Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson were well and truly ready to move on from the MCU, and even then we still got a whole Black Widow (2021) movie afterwards. But with the introduction of the multiverse, not all characters stay dead forever. Prime example: Tom Hiddleston's Loki, who now stars in a Disney+ series set in an alternate timeline.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO