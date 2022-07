The next volume in the Reign of X series of trades focuses on a few key events from last year’s Hellfire Gala, including the announcement of the current X-Men roster that transpired during the crossover. While the entire Hellfire Gala has been collected into a single hardcover, this assortment of issues does provide some coherent table setting before the events of Planet-Size X-Men. Best of all, it gave artists in the X-office ample space to show off their fashion and design chops, celebrating mutant kind in their ascendency.

