ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida woman finds iguana in her toilet

By WSVN Staff
WILX-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHOLLYWOOD, Fla. (WSVN) - A Florida woman got some Saturday night company in her home. Michelle Reynolds said she went downstairs to make herself a “treat.”. “I put it in the microwave and skipped on over to the bathroom and opened the door...

www.wilx.com

Comments / 0

Related
WILX-TV

Mass. man sent to prison for trying to kidnap Michigan woman

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (AP) - A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison for driving his Mercedes-Benz to Michigan to try to kidnap a former girlfriend whom he hadn’t seen in roughly 20 years. Prosecutors say the kidnapping plot “sounds more like a movie than...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Now Desk Afternoon - An update on Monday’s severe weather, an escaped inmate in Ohio, a Space-X explosion, and a 5,000-year-old tomb is excavated

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford gives an update on the severe weather mid-Michigan saw on Monday and what we can expect this week. We look at an explosion with a Space-X rocket, an inmate escapes in Ohio, and a 5,000-year-old tomb in Britain is being excavated. Plus we look at what’s coming on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

New $60M children’s rehab hospital coming to West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer was in Grand Rapids on Tuesday to announce a project that will help Michigan families with children in need of rehabilitation. Mary Free Bed is teaming up with Spectrum Health to build the state’s first children’s rehab hospital at its Grand Rapids...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
City
Hollywood, FL
WILX-TV

Newborn girl safely surrendered to S.C. hospital

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina/WMBF/Gray News) – For the fourth time this year, a newborn was safely surrendered to a hospital in South Carolina. The Department of Social Services said the baby girl was surrendered under Daniel’s Law Thursday, the same day she was born, WHNS reports. She is 7 pounds, 9.7 ounces and 20 inches long.
POLITICS
WILX-TV

Michigan won’t extradite people seeking abortions, providers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order that refuses extradition of people who come to Michigan seeking abortions. It’s a legislative move that follows the overturning of Roe v Wade, a court decision that had guaranteed a right to abortion for Americans since the 1970′s. Many US states have since put into motion legislation that would criminalize the procedure.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

California firefighters gain against Yosemite wildfire

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — California firefighters gained ground Monday in the battle against a wildfire that poses a threat to a grove of giant sequoias and a small community in Yosemite National Park. The Washburn Fire on the western flank of the Sierra Nevada had scorched about...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WILX-TV

Scam Alert

Lansing Board of Water and Light warn residents of scam calls. Scammers claiming to be BWL employees have been contacting customers, telling them services will be turned off and demanding money. Ionia County officials also did not text you regarding a shirt sale. Updated: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:14 PM...
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salmonella#Toilet Bowl#Mexican#Wsvn#Cnn Newsource
WILX-TV

$63 million in US funding improvements to 3 Michigan airports

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three Michigan airports will have $63 million in federal funding for improvements. It’s part of a package that includes nearly $1 billion in grants to expand capacity at US airport terminals. These improvements are aimed at improving energy efficiency, promoting competition and providing easier access for individuals with disabilities. The infrastructure law, known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, is an investment in US infrastructure that is intended to rebuild America’s roads, bridges and rails, upgrade and expand public transit, modernize the nation’s ports and airports, improve safety and address the climate crisis.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

State budget provides $34M for fish hatchery upgrades, new research vessel

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The state budget is providing $34 million for fish hatchery infrastructure and maintenance as well as replacing an outdated Great lakes survey vessel. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says this will help support and understand the state’s world class fisheries. “Michigan’s fish and...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan schools still struggling to fill job openings

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing School District has more than 100 openings and has a little more than a month to fill them before the first day of school. Unfortunately, it’s competing with other districts in the middle of a labor shortage. “If you care about kids, we’ll...
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
WILX-TV

AG Nessel to host Second Robocall Summit

DETROIT (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel hosted the second Robocall Summit this week in Detroit. She joined Ohio’s attorney general, Dave Yost, and the National Association of Attorneys General. The purpose of the summit is to identify the source of robocalls and put a stop to illegal phone calls.
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan community leaders gather for conversation about school safety

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s easy to throw your hands up in frustration and despair over school safety -- especially the Oxford and Uvalde shootings. But school leaders and lawmakers don’t have that luxury -- they need to find solutions. On July 11, 2022, they got together at Thorburn Education Center in Mason to talk about what more can be done.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

NWS: EF-0 tornado touches down in Lake Fenton

Lake Fenton, Mich. (WNEM) - The storm which moved through southern Genesee County during the 11:00 PM hour on Monday, July 12th, has been confirmed as an EF-0 tornado. National Weather Service Detroit, based in White Lake, sent a crew to do a damage survey on Tuesday near the Fenton and Lake Fenton areas. Their survey results indicate the storm reached a maximum strength of EF-0, where maximum wind gust speeds were around 65 mph.
LAKE FENTON, MI
WILX-TV

MHSAA Reports Participation Increase

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan High School Athletic Association reported Wednesday a 6.6 per cent increase in student participation in sports across the state this past school year over the previous year. The MHSAA says 260,542 students participated in some type of sport across the 750 high schools in the association.
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy