Jacksonville, FL

Talking the Tropics With Mike: Disorganized storminess continues near the Gulf Coast

By Mike Buresh, Action News Jax
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qr2gv_0gchzxaW00

Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide.

REMEMBER WHEN A TROPICAL STORM OR HURRICANE IS APPROACHING: Taping windows is *NOT* helpful & will not keep glass from breaking.

Realize the forecast cone (”cone of uncertainty”) is the average forecast error over a given time - out to 5 days - & *does not* indicate the width of the storm &/or damage that might occur.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KjQQV_0gchzxaW00

A weak upper level (at about 30,000 feet) trough of low pressure has “pinched off” over the Gulf of Mexico born from an upper level trough that moved across the Lower 48 last week. This kind of scenario can - & might - lead to surface low pressure development which is usually a pretty gradual process. The European model has been the most robust though seems to have “cooled” in recent model runs while the GFS has generally been the weakest. The UKMET has been somewhere in-between but has been trending weaker - more of a persistent trough of low pressure - in recent model runs. Given the GFS vs. Euro in the tropics over the past 12-18 months, I’m leaning toward little significant surface development at this time. It also appears any surface low will be close to land which would likely hinder overall development. But if a cluster/complex of t’storms can develop & became sustained then surface development would be more probable & there are some signs of low pressure west/southwest of Panama City just off the Fl. Panhandle coast. In any case - this will be an area to watch this week & whether or not a true low or tropical system forms, there will be periods of very heavy rain - including the I-10 corridor - along & near the Gulf Coast through at least the end of the week.

In addition... a stalled front is stretched out across the Northwest Atlantic from roughly the Carolina’s northeastward for hundreds of miles this week. We’ll watch that feature for possible surface low pressure development that could try to become tropical. Current indications are that any surface low would have a tendency to move northeast along the front away from the U.S.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fj7H3_0gchzxaW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y0U7f_0gchzxaW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jjl14_0gchzxaW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xn73d_0gchzxaW00

Wind shear:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xgjuH_0gchzxaW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vTx9U_0gchzxaW00

The location of development of tropical systems in July since 1851 generally favors the NW Caribbean, Gulf of Mexico & far Western Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jmkCi_0gchzxaW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Z6mX_0gchzxaW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ax8al_0gchzxaW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RWhG6_0gchzxaW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K1Bii_0gchzxaW00

Saharan dust spreads west each year from Africa by the prevailing winds (from east to west over the Atlantic). Dry air - yellow/orange/red/pink. Widespread dust is indicative of dry air that can impede the development of tropical cyclones. However, sometimes “wanna’ be” waves will just wait until they get to the other side of - or away from - the plume then try to develop if other conditions are favorable. In my personal opinion, way too much is made about the presence of Saharan dust & how it relates to tropical cyclones. In any case, we’ve had several large dust plumes spread west to the Caribbean & Gulf with the peak of Saharan dust typically in June & July.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UPO5i_0gchzxaW00

2022 names..... “Danielle” is the next name on the Atlantic list (names are picked at random by the World Meteorological Organization... repeat every 6 years). Historic storms are retired [Florence & Michael in ’18... Dorian in ’19 & Laura, Eta & Iota in ‘20 & Ida in ‘21]). In fact, this year’s list of names is rather infamous with “Charley”, “Frances”, “Jeanne” & “Ivan” retired from the ‘04 list (all hit Fl.) & “Matthew” was retired in 2016. The WMO decided - beginning last year - that the Greek alphabet will be no longer used & instead there will be a supplemental list of names if the first list is exhausted (has only happened three times - 2005, 2020 & 2021). The naming of tropical cyclones began on a consistent basis in 1953. More on the history of naming tropical cyclones * here *.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TVzTB_0gchzxaW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rZTOS_0gchzxaW00

East Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mz1ae_0gchzxaW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tDb2k_0gchzxaW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QaXNV_0gchzxaW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DFDd3_0gchzxaW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yq9xK_0gchzxaW00

Mid & upper level wind shear (enemy of tropical cyclones) analysis (CIMMS). The red lines indicate strong shear:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SdnnL_0gchzxaW00

Water vapor imagery (dark blue indicates dry air):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ViTAu_0gchzxaW00

Deep oceanic heat content over the Gulf, Caribbean & deep tropical Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DqMYr_0gchzxaW00

Sea surface temp. anomalies:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18WZsa_0gchzxaW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eUyLw_0gchzxaW00

SE U.S. surface map:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l2Sly_0gchzxaW00

Surface analysis centered on the tropical Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DImes_0gchzxaW00

Surface analysis of the Gulf:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HPG2N_0gchzxaW00

Caribbean:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CwiZp_0gchzxaW00

GFS wave forecast at 48 & 72 hours (2 & 3 days):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ohtd6_0gchzxaW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RW0sj_0gchzxaW00

Atlantic Basin wave period forecast for 24, 48 & 72 hours respectively:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36xYSD_0gchzxaW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TRPjK_0gchzxaW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DJhnM_0gchzxaW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fkCQG_0gchzxaW00

The East Pacific:

“Darby” formed Sunday & rapidly intensified into a Cat. 4 hurricane while moving west over open water - no threat to land this week. Darby should rather quickly & steadily weaken by late week into the weekend when it’ll be steered by the trade winds & staying south of Hawaii as a weak tropical depression or possibly degenerating into an open trough or post-tropical low.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03okPm_0gchzxaW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UdDzp_0gchzxaW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Af8xn_0gchzxaW00

West Pacific IR satellite:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVhGh_0gchzxaW00

Global tropical activity:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sqHMd_0gchzxaW00

