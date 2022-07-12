State Police investigating catalytic converter theft from commuter lot

A Massachusetts man has been arrested on weapons charges for an alleged road rage incident in New York. State Police responded to Interstate 684 in Southeast on Sunday afternoon on a report of a man menacing another motorist with a firearm. The suspect's vehicle was located northbound by the I-84 ramps. An investigation determined the man, identified as Justin D. Blundell, got into a road rage incident with another operator and menaced the victim, who had children in the vehicle, with an illegally possessed 9MM handgun. He was also in illegal possession of another 9MM handgun and a AR-15 style rifle with a noncompliant ammunition feeding device. He was arraigned and ordered held on bond for a future court appearance. He was charged with 3 counts of felony criminal possession of a firearm, menacing, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition feeding Device, and three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.
Comments / 0