State Police investigating catalytic converter theft from commuter lot

Just how fast is too fast? 84 MPH? How about 94 MPH? Generally, I for the most part try to stay within 5 or 6 MPH over the posted speed limit. That seems acceptable to me. However, when the speed limit is posted at 65 MPH and I'm cruising along at say 71 MPH... should any car really be streaking past me in a white-hot flash? Probably not. But how many times have you seen someone do just that? We all probably say the same thing under our breath, or maybe out loud... "there's never a cop around when you need one." Well, that's not actually true. They are around... and catching speeders.

4 DAYS AGO