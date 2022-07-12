ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Insider Jovan Buha Reveals What Lakers Must Send To Nets If They Want To Land Kyrie Irving: "If They Were Willing To Do Two First-Round Picks, Kyrie Would Be A Laker Right Now."

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Lakers have been working tirelessly to improve their roster after the underwhelming 2021-22 NBA season. The biggest improvement that the team needs is to have a guard that will complement the game of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Last season, they tried it with Russell Westbrook,...

