Topeka, KS

Early-morning incident sends one to hospital with life-threatening wounds

By Sarah Motter
WIBW
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials continue to investigate an early-morning incident in North Topeka that sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The...

www.wibw.com

WIBW

RCPD investigates after multiple shots fired at car in intersection

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials are on the case after multiple gunshots were fired at a car in Manhattan early Tuesday morning. The Riley County Police Department says around 12:45 a.m. officers were called to the area of Northfield Rd. and Mission Ave. with reports of multiple gunshots fired.
WIBW

Topeka man arrested following chase in stolen car

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is facing several charges in connection to an overnight chase through the Capital City late Tuesday night. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Johnny L. Powers Sr., 60, of Topeka, was booked into the Dept. of Corrections for aggravated battery, felony flee and elude, no proof of liability insurance, possession of methamphetamines with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal use of a weapon, criminal possession of a weapon by a felon, driving with(out) headlights when required, possession of stolen property, reckless driving, driving in the center lane of three lane road, driving under the influence, possession of a firearm while intoxicated and driving while suspended.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

One taken to hospital in overnight shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was dropped off at the Stormont Vail ER overnight with a gunshot wound. Topeka Police said the shooting was accidental but haven’t provided any additional details. No other information was immediately available. Check back for any updates on this story.
TOPEKA, KS
Shawnee County, KS
Crime & Safety
County
Shawnee County, KS
Topeka, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KCTV 5

Suspect in custody after man gunned down in KCK home

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Police took someone into custody early Wednesday morning in a shooting death at a home in Kansas City, KS. Officers responded at 12:37 a.m. to a shooting call on North 58th Street, just off of Meadowlark Lane. When they arrived, the found a man dead inside a home, then took a person of interest into custody, according to the KCK Police Department.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSNT News

Topeka family is on the lookout after guns stolen

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Four teenage boys broke into a home in South Topeka on Friday. They walked through the carport, peeked through the windows and walked through their side door. The family believes the group of boys thought the house was empty. “They opened the door, walked right in because my daughter was downstairs asleep, […]
TOPEKA, KS
#Hospital#Crime Stoppers#Police#The Shawnee Co#Tpd
WIBW

Lansing inmate dies behind bars, cause of death pending autopsy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lansing inmate died behind bars on Monday while the cause of death remains unknown. The Kansas Department of Corrections says on Monday, July 11, Lansing Correctional Facility inmate Jamie Gaius Marshall died at the facility. It said the cause of death is pending autopsy results, however, a preliminary investigation indicates the death is not related to COVID-19.
LANSING, KS
1350kman.com

Weekend RCPD activity includes injury crash, domestic incident

A Manhattan man was injured Saturday following a single vehicle crash in northern Riley County. The Riley County Police Department says 22-year-old Michael Walls was northbound on Tuttle Creek Blvd around 6:15 p.m. near the intersection of Fairview Church Road when he lost control of his car. According to Monday’s RCPD Activity Report, the car slid into oncoming traffic, spun back into the northbound lane and rolled off the shoulder.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

RCPD investigates after multiple rounds fired into Manhattan home

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police officers are investigating after multiple rounds were fired into a Manhattan home early Monday morning. The Riley Co. Police Department says that just after 1:15 a.m. on Monday, July 11, officers were called to the 700 block of Colorado St. in Manhattan with reports of multiple gunshots.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Ballistics evidence connects murder suspect with four other shootings

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced that he has filed criminal charges against Jahiem Brown in relation to the death of Louis David Perez Cantrell last week. The Topeka Police Department responded to a shooting at 233 SE Lawrence in the early morning of July...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Wendy’s to raise money for funeral of murdered Topeka man

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The North Topeka Wendy’s will hold a fundraiser for the funeral expenses of a Topeka man who was shot and killed on July 5. The Wendy’s located at 2025 NW Topeka Blvd. will donate 10% of all its sales on Thursday, July 14 towards the funeral expenses of Louis Cantrell, 39, of […]
TOPEKA, KS

