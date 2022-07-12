Early-morning incident sends one to hospital with life-threatening wounds

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is facing several charges in connection to an overnight chase through the Capital City late Tuesday night. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Johnny L. Powers Sr., 60, of Topeka, was booked into the Dept. of Corrections for aggravated battery, felony flee and elude, no proof of liability insurance, possession of methamphetamines with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal use of a weapon, criminal possession of a weapon by a felon, driving with(out) headlights when required, possession of stolen property, reckless driving, driving in the center lane of three lane road, driving under the influence, possession of a firearm while intoxicated and driving while suspended.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 18 HOURS AGO