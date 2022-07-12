ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guernsey County, OH

Guernsey and Noble Counties see a slight rise in COVID cases

By AVC News
Your Radio Place
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Ohio data shows that COVID cases grew 9.4% in the week ending Sunday as the state added 18,838 cases, up from...

yourradioplace.com

Comments / 0

sciotopost.com

Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers

State Wildlife Officer Antoinette Freet, assigned to Licking County, attended the Partnering Anthropology with Science and Technology (PAST) Foundation Minecraft: Girls Who Lead summer camp. The program provides girls the tools to reach their full potential to explore the world of STEM. Officer Freet spoke at the event about being a female officer in a male dominated field, with only four female officers and a handful of female investigators statewide. She explained what wildlife officers do, the importance of hunting and fishing regulations in relation to wildlife management, and how humans have positively and negatively impacted the state’s wildlife and habitat diversity over the last 200 years. The girls also examined pelts and learned about Ohio’s mammals. Officer Freet expressed the importance of keeping wildlife in the wild and how hunting and fishing maintain a balanced ecosystem.
OHIO STATE
WOUB

Record-high food shortages hits Southeast Ohio communities

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Shelves at a regional warehouse that supplies food to struggling families throughout southeast Ohio are looking bleak. “We have empty racks in our warehouse for the first time in years…” said Rose Frech, executive director of Southeast Ohio Foodbanks. “Food that would usually be coming through our doors, those orders are getting canceled and not getting rescheduled.”
ATHENS, OH
Your Radio Place

Area State Representative Adam Holmes to hold open office hours

COLUMBUS, Ohio – State Representative Adam Holmes will be holding open office hours throughout the 97th House District over the coming weeks. *Friday, July 15 from 12 to 4 p.m. at the John McIntire Library in Zanesville. *Friday, August 12 from 12-4 p.m. at the New Concord Branch Library.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Coalmine causes bridges on West Virginia-Pennsylvania state line to crumble, I-70 intermittent traffic expected for next decade

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Heading to Washington, PA or to The Highlands on I-70, you have probably been stalled right around the West Virginia-Pennsylvania line. “In this area, there would be no construction. It is solely because the mine is going underneath.”  Tony Clark, District 6 Engineer WVDOH The mine, Tunnel Ridge LLC., is […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Child tax credit expanded in Ohio

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — In an effort to help families meet their children’s basic needs, Congress has expanded the child tax credit in Ohio. The program provides additional funding to low-income households with children under the age of 18. It offers families $3,600 per child for children up...
OHIO STATE
WDTV

Omicron BA.5 variant beginning to make impact in West Virginia

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Omicron BA.5 variant of Covid-19 is beginning to spread in West Virginia. 5′s John Blashke has the latest from health officials. Health experts are now saying the Omicron BA.5 variant of coronavirus is the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S. accounting for two thirds of new infections in the country.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Your Radio Place

Muskingum County man pleads guilty to providing drugs to children

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — A Muskingum County man has pleaded guilty to providing drugs to children. 39-year-old Troy Suttles pleaded guilty to a fourth-degree felony count of corrupting another with drugs, a third-degree felony count of tampering with evidence, a fifth-degree felony count of possession of methamphetamine and a fourth-degree misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Funeral customs of the past to be discussed at Caldwell event

CALDWELL, Ohio – The Noble County Chapter of Genealogy will meet on Saturday, July 16 at 11:00 a.m. At noon, Bill Peoples of Peoples Mortuary Museum in Marietta, will speak on the funeral customs of the past. This is free and open to the public. The program will be held at the Caldwell Public Library annex on North Streert, next to First Baptist Church.
CALDWELL, OH
WTAP

Bomb threat reported at Washington State Community College on Tuesday

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta Police Department says there was a bomb threat called in at Washington State Community College. The Marietta Police Department got a phone call Tuesday afternoon from an out-of-state phone number with a man saying that there was a bomb in the arts and sciences building at the college. Officers began evacuating the buildings as a precaution. All of the buildings on the campus were checked and no indication of a bomb was found.
MARIETTA, OH
Travel Maven

The Most Remote Lake in Ohio is Beautiful

Tucked within Ohio's Wayne National Forest is a breathtaking lake that relatively few people visit. Lake Vesuvius is a 143-acre lake that was named after the historic Vesuvius Iron Furnace, the remanents of Ohio's iron industry.
OHIO STATE
Your Radio Place

July 16 is designated as "National Atomic Veterans Day in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio – July 16 is designated as “National Atomic Veterans Day in Ohio to raise awareness of the health issues facing many atomic veterans who have suffered as a result of their service and sacrifice. An Atomic Veteran is defined as a veteran who participated in an above ground nuclear test from 1945 to 1962 or was part of the U.S. military occupation forces in the Japan area before 1946 when a bomb was dropped.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Baby born on 7/11 in West Virginia 7-Eleven parking lot

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fate works in funny ways as one family learned Monday, with the newest addition to their family being born in a 7-Eleven parking lot on July 11, or 7/11. Mother of three Allie Sayers was scheduled for a C-section on July 13 but felt the baby coming early Monday morning. Allie’s […]
SHINNSTON, WV
WTAP

Marietta Board of Education to introduce superintendent candidate

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta City School District Board of Education will hold a special board meeting on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. at the board officer on Academy Drive. The meeting is to approve a superintendent contract and discuss art and music positions. Brad Silvus is...
MARIETTA, OH

