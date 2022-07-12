Temperatures will reach up to 108 degrees in Central Texas today

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Dangerous heat continues today and above normal temperatures will continue through the end of this week. Most areas will remain dry, creating the possibility for wildfire ignitions to occur this week. According to Texas A&M Forest Service, there is an increased potential for large wildfires that...
AUSTIN, Texas - More record-high temperatures Wednesday meant another very tight day for the Texas power grid. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) asked customers to conserve electricity for the second time in just the past three days. It was shortly before noon Wednesday that ERCOT sent out an...
AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Game Wardens were out on the Fourth of July to ensure people stayed safe on the water. "Texas Game Wardens partnered with thousands of law enforcement agencies across the country for Operation Dry Water to focus on impacts of alcohol on boaters during high-traffic weekends like July 4th," said Cody Jones, Assistant Commander for Marine Enforcement with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. "These efforts are represented in the work we did during the July 4th weekend."
Heat conditions led ERCOT to raise its alert status to yellow Monday afternoon. If it reaches red, that means residents should prepare for outages. Black means ERCOT has instructed local utilities to begin controlled outages.
PHOENIX - Researchers are revealing the top states guilty of COVID-19 "panic buying," and Arizona sits at the top of the list. "Back in 2020, the humble, yet indispensable household consumable, toilet paper, became somewhat of an icon of mass panic during the pandemic. People across the country scrambled to single-ply – er, sorry, singlehandedly – stockpile as many rolls as possible from any source; and by any means necessary," says a Cherry Digital July 13 news release, in part.
DALLAS - Texans are being urged to turn up the thermostat to conserve energy Monday or risk rolling blackouts. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is asking people to conserve electricity between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. ERCOT said the extreme heat is driving record power demand across the state,...
WACO, Texas - A former US Army soldier has been sentenced to 24 months in prison for assault on law enforcement officers stemming from an incident in February 2021. According to court paperwork, 29-year-old Ricardo Manuele Davila-DeJesus became intoxicated and got into an argument with several people inside the barracks at Fort Hood on Feb. 6, 2021.
Comments / 0