Temperatures will reach up to 108 degrees in Central Texas today

PHOENIX - Researchers are revealing the top states guilty of COVID-19 "panic buying," and Arizona sits at the top of the list. "Back in 2020, the humble, yet indispensable household consumable, toilet paper, became somewhat of an icon of mass panic during the pandemic. People across the country scrambled to single-ply – er, sorry, singlehandedly – stockpile as many rolls as possible from any source; and by any means necessary," says a Cherry Digital July 13 news release, in part.

