ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

Ridgefield Affordable Housing Plan up for a vote tomorrow

By WLAD Newsroom
wlad.com
 3 days ago

The Ridgefield Planning and Zoning Commission will review the draft Affordable Housing Plan for the town at their meeting tonight. The Board of Selectmen will then vote on the proposal at their meeting tomorrow. The plan...

wlad.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wlad.com

Danbury officials weigh options to buy historic courthouse from State of Conn.

More questions than answers have resulted from a Danbury City Council Committee meeting about the possibility of the City taking ownership of a state-owned old courthouse on Main Street. The state offered to sell the 1899 building to the City for $1.4 million, but Danbury doesn't have the funding. Another suggestion was made by former Congressman Jim Maloney for his nonprofit to apply for a $5 million state economic development grant to buy the building, two adjoining properties, and a building across the street.
DANBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

CT Residents in All 8 Counties Asked to Conserve Water

Connecticut residents are being asked to reduce water usage as all eight counties enter level two of the five stages of drought conditions, Office of Policy and Management. However, the Metropolitan District Commission said that while water conservation is always prudent, there are currently no mandatory or voluntary water use restrictions being requested of MDC customers.
wlad.com

Questions arise in investigation of Brookfield Finance chair

The Brookfield Board of Selectmen heard from a number of residents at their meeting last week about a brewing drama between an attorney with the town's contracted law firm and the chair of the Board of Finance. First Selectman Tara Carr announced at the Finance meeting last month that she was launching an inquiry into past alleged behavior by Glenn Rooney. Some residents are concerned that could violate the town's charter as the Board of Selectmen, not the Office of the First Selectman has the authority for engaging an investigation. Others though support the effort, noting that the previous Board of Selectmen didn't take action when an incident involving Rooney happened in 2020. Charter or ethics complaints must be submitted to the town clerk, who notifies the respondent and the Board of Ethics, which conducts a probable cause investigation within 20 days. Matt Grimes, a former Town Attorney, says the Board of Finance is the only entity by law that can discipline one of its members and that a point of order should have also been called at the meeting since under Connecticut Freedom of Information Law personnel matters can only be discussed during executive session.
BROOKFIELD, CT
wlad.com

Brookfield updates contingency plan for election emergencies

The Brookfield Board of Selectmen has approved an updated contingency plan for election emergencies. It's something that's mandated of municipalities by the state and filed with the Connecticut Secretary of the State’s office. The plans must cover various scenarios, including loss of power and polling station evacuation and relocation. The emergency plans must also detail the hiring and training poll workers to ensure voting locations are adequately staffed on election day. Brookfield's health director is now included on the list of emergency management officials tasked with guiding preparation and response for elections, primaries, and referendums. One scenario not covered was one that came up during the budget referendum in May. 49 outdated ballots from the 2021 referendum kept in a closet were used by polling workers at the Brookfield High School gym and cast by residents. The ballots were counted based on voter intent. Municipalities are required by state records retention laws to hold onto unused ballots for 60 days after an election and may destroy them without getting permission from the state’s election authority. Now they will be stored in a vault and shredded eventually.
BROOKFIELD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ridgefield, CT
Ridgefield, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
wlad.com

Special Town Meeting, referendum set in Bethel for Police firing range funding

A special town meeting will be held later this month in Bethel on outfitting the police station firing range. Residents are being asked for approval to spend up to $1.4 million to purchase and install equipment needed to finish the firing range in the new police station. The money would comg from Fund Balance. The price tag includes funding for contingency and escalation costs. The budget would be reduced by at least $160,000 if the town can lock in a purchase order with the Action Target company before August 1st.
BETHEL, CT
New Haven Independent

Letter: Ansonia Real Estate Deal Smells Fishy

In a recent Valley Independent article, Ansonia Mayor David Cassetti claimed that his administration is, ​“the most transparent…this city has ever seen.” This is laughable. Despite multiple inquiries, the administration hasn’t been open about how they intend to spend — or already have spent– $5.5M in ARPA funds...
ANSONIA, CT
Register Citizen

Aquarion reminds customers in 13 Connecticut towns of mandatory lawn watering schedule

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Aquarion Water Co. has implemented a mandatory, twice-a-week schedule for customers in 13 towns when it comes to watering lawns and landscapes. The Bridgeport-based utility’s customers faced with the mandatory irrigation schedule are Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich, New Canaan, Newtown,...
wlad.com

Virtual town hall tonight about New Milford High School roof fire

A virtual discussion will be held tonight about the July 5th New Milford High School roof fire. Town and school leadership will be answering questions asked by residents via the comments feature on the town's Facebook page during the 5:30pm meeting. Those without Facebook accounts will be able to view the meeting live and later as it will be recorded. People with questions can email them in advance to gdupill@newmilford.org. Participants in tonight's virtual meeting are:
NEW MILFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Developments#The Board Of Selectmen#The Board Of Selectman
wlad.com

Paving project on Route 133 in Brookfield scheduled

Paving project on Route 133 in Brookfield scheduled. A paving project is planned in Brookfield. The state Department of Transportation will do a milling and resurfacing project on Route 133 from Route 202 to Route 25. The milling portion of the project will be done from July 28th through August 1st. Paving is expected to start on August 15th and be completed the following day. The work will be done Mondays through Fridays 7am to 4pm. There will be alternating one lane traffic and drivers are cautioned to expect delays.
BROOKFIELD, CT
wlad.com

New apparatus for Danbury Fire Department blessed, put into service

The Danbury Fire Department has a new fire apparatus that Chief Richard Thode called the swiss army knife of trucks. It not only carries rescue tools, but also is a pumper. It was blessed yesterday. The Danbury Fire Department, seeking to avoid supply chain issues and an expected double-digit manufacturers...
DANBURY, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk SNAFU? Sidewalk installed, then torn out

NORWALK, Conn. — A City project to improve the sidewalk at the East Avenue/Wall Street intersection has hit a speedbump. Concrete was poured, then the new sidewalk was removed. It will likely be replaced Monday, Director of Transportation, Mobility, and Parking James Travers said. A reader explained Tuesday:. “The...
NORWALK, CT
wlad.com

Greater Danbury area COVID-19 data updated by DPH

The Connecticut Department of Public Health has updated case rates for Greater Danbury area municipalities over the last 7 days. According to the report ending July 14th, there were 75 cases in Danbury, Bethel reported 24, Brookfield had 11 and New Fairfield 10. There were 24 COVID cases in New Milford, 21 in Newtown, Redding reported 5 cases while Ridgefield had 26.
DANBURY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
wlad.com

Local Disaster Emergency declared due to New Milford High School roof fire

A State of Local Disaster Emergency has been declared by New Milford Mayor Pete Bass due to the High School roof fire earlier this month. He says this will allow for a streamlining of decision-making process for clean up and repairs. Department of Public Works Director Jack Healy says all of the desks are being removed from affected classrooms and cleaned, but they've run out of storage space in the cafeteria. The desks will be brought to a warehouse temporarily.
NEW MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Some Conn. towns asked to limit water usage

(WTNH) — Connecticut Water is asking some people to cut back on their water usage. People in Clinton, Guilford, Madison, Old Saybrook and Westbrook are being asked to cut back by 10%. Below tips are listed that should help reduce water usage. Stop watering lawns. Shut off automatic irrigation systems. Fix leaking fixtures. Minimize all […]
WESTBROOK, CT
nypressnews.com

Why City Workers in New York Are Quitting in Droves

New York City, the largest municipal employer in the country, is facing an exodus of city workers that has led to a surge in job vacancies and difficulties delivering basic municipal services. The wave of departures has included health care workers, parks employees, police officers and child protective service workers....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WestfairOnline

Bedford contractor sued over Mount Kisco Village Hall accident

A Bedford construction company is fighting two lawsuits over the question of who will compensate a worker injured on a job at Mount Kisco Village Hall. The village sued BJB Construction Corp. on June 23, claiming that the contractor had failed to get liability insurance for the project. Then Travelers Casualty Insurance Co. sued BJB on June 28 alleging that the contractor had falsely obtained insurance coverage.
BEDFORD, NY
wlad.com

Clean up from New Milford High School roof fire continues

A contractor working to clean up smoke and water damage at New Milford High School from the roof fire this month has made more progress. All of the suspended ceiling tiles from the 2nd floor have been removed. Carbon and other filters have been ordered for the HVAC units to clean particles from the air. Two sections of the building have been isolated by plastic containment for cleaning. School officials and others took a tour of temporary classroom pods that could be ordered so all students can start the new academic year next month on site. 50 classrooms were impacted. The Board of Education says remote learning would be a last resort. Modular classrooms would likely be used for science classes. It would take four to six weeks for the temporary pods to arrive. The investigation into the fire is still ongoing.
NEW MILFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy