Public hearing in Danbury tonight on cannabis establishments

The Brookfield Board of Selectmen heard from a number of residents at their meeting last week about a brewing drama between an attorney with the town's contracted law firm and the chair of the Board of Finance. First Selectman Tara Carr announced at the Finance meeting last month that she was launching an inquiry into past alleged behavior by Glenn Rooney. Some residents are concerned that could violate the town's charter as the Board of Selectmen, not the Office of the First Selectman has the authority for engaging an investigation. Others though support the effort, noting that the previous Board of Selectmen didn't take action when an incident involving Rooney happened in 2020. Charter or ethics complaints must be submitted to the town clerk, who notifies the respondent and the Board of Ethics, which conducts a probable cause investigation within 20 days. Matt Grimes, a former Town Attorney, says the Board of Finance is the only entity by law that can discipline one of its members and that a point of order should have also been called at the meeting since under Connecticut Freedom of Information Law personnel matters can only be discussed during executive session.

BROOKFIELD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO