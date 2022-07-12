ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public hearing in Danbury tonight on cannabis establishments

By WLAD Newsroom
 3 days ago

A virtual public hearing is being held tonight by the Danbury Zoning Commission about extending the temporary moratorium on acceptance of applications for cannabis establishments for one year, or until the Commission takes action. The City's Planning Director is recommending zoning regulation amendments to...

Danbury officials weigh options to buy historic courthouse from State of Conn.

More questions than answers have resulted from a Danbury City Council Committee meeting about the possibility of the City taking ownership of a state-owned old courthouse on Main Street. The state offered to sell the 1899 building to the City for $1.4 million, but Danbury doesn't have the funding. Another suggestion was made by former Congressman Jim Maloney for his nonprofit to apply for a $5 million state economic development grant to buy the building, two adjoining properties, and a building across the street.
DANBURY, CT
Sustainable Bethel Commission seeking public input

Sustainable Bethel Commission seeking public input. The newly formed Sustainable Bethel Commission is seeking public input on their mission to foster inclusivity and resiliency striving for a vibrant community and providing opportunities for all by implementing sustainable actions that build the local economy, support equity, and respect the finite capacity of the environment. The Commission includes 10 Bethel residents and includes the existing Energy Commission programming and policies. They have posted their first survey online https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/9PD7YWB for residents.
BETHEL, CT
Brookfield updates contingency plan for election emergencies

The Brookfield Board of Selectmen has approved an updated contingency plan for election emergencies. It's something that's mandated of municipalities by the state and filed with the Connecticut Secretary of the State’s office. The plans must cover various scenarios, including loss of power and polling station evacuation and relocation. The emergency plans must also detail the hiring and training poll workers to ensure voting locations are adequately staffed on election day. Brookfield's health director is now included on the list of emergency management officials tasked with guiding preparation and response for elections, primaries, and referendums. One scenario not covered was one that came up during the budget referendum in May. 49 outdated ballots from the 2021 referendum kept in a closet were used by polling workers at the Brookfield High School gym and cast by residents. The ballots were counted based on voter intent. Municipalities are required by state records retention laws to hold onto unused ballots for 60 days after an election and may destroy them without getting permission from the state’s election authority. Now they will be stored in a vault and shredded eventually.
BROOKFIELD, CT
Malcontent John Gomes Fired From City Job In Shakeup Of City Hall

Assistant Chief Administrative Officer John Gomes on Thursday was terminated from his position in a shakeup of Mayor Joe Ganim’s administration, a move City Hall insiders assert was months in the making. Director of Labor Relations Andre Forde informed Gomes of the decision late Thursday afternoon. This move will...
Questions arise in investigation of Brookfield Finance chair

The Brookfield Board of Selectmen heard from a number of residents at their meeting last week about a brewing drama between an attorney with the town's contracted law firm and the chair of the Board of Finance. First Selectman Tara Carr announced at the Finance meeting last month that she was launching an inquiry into past alleged behavior by Glenn Rooney. Some residents are concerned that could violate the town's charter as the Board of Selectmen, not the Office of the First Selectman has the authority for engaging an investigation. Others though support the effort, noting that the previous Board of Selectmen didn't take action when an incident involving Rooney happened in 2020. Charter or ethics complaints must be submitted to the town clerk, who notifies the respondent and the Board of Ethics, which conducts a probable cause investigation within 20 days. Matt Grimes, a former Town Attorney, says the Board of Finance is the only entity by law that can discipline one of its members and that a point of order should have also been called at the meeting since under Connecticut Freedom of Information Law personnel matters can only be discussed during executive session.
BROOKFIELD, CT
John Romano, 73, Norwalk RTC District D Chairman

NORWALK, Conn. — John Romano, a Norwalk Republican Party mover and shaker for many years, has passed away. “Words are difficult right now…John was dedicated to the party & every life he touched. He was a strong force with a big heart & provided advice & guidance to so many ~ we will miss you John,” the Republican Town Committee said in an email.
NORWALK, CT
CT Residents in All 8 Counties Asked to Conserve Water

Connecticut residents are being asked to reduce water usage as all eight counties enter level two of the five stages of drought conditions, Office of Policy and Management. However, the Metropolitan District Commission said that while water conservation is always prudent, there are currently no mandatory or voluntary water use restrictions being requested of MDC customers.
New Milford Mayor fires contractor after high school fire

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Town of New Milford and the Office of Mayor Pete Bass notified United Roofing and Sheet Metal that the contractor was in substantial breach of their contract certified by their project architect for allegedly starting a fire on July 5. The town terminated the contactor under their contract that […]
NEW MILFORD, CT
New apparatus for Danbury Fire Department blessed, put into service

The Danbury Fire Department has a new fire apparatus that Chief Richard Thode called the swiss army knife of trucks. It not only carries rescue tools, but also is a pumper. It was blessed yesterday. The Danbury Fire Department, seeking to avoid supply chain issues and an expected double-digit manufacturers...
DANBURY, CT
Westport residents appeal affordable housing project

WESTPORT — A group of neighbors are appealing a judge’s decision that would allow a controversial affordable housing project on Hiawatha Lane to proceed. Neighbors on Hiawatha Lane Extension, a narrow road that connects to Hiawatha Lane near the Norwalk line, are seeking to stop the project they argue will alter, encroach upon or destroy parts of their road.
WESTPORT, CT
Ansonia Aldermen Approve Olson Drive Land Sale

ANSONIA — The Ansonia Board of Aldermen voted unanimously on Tuesday to sell about 8 acres on Olson Drive to a private developer for $510,000. The new owner (once the closing happens), Primrose Companies Realty LLC, intends to build a sports complex on the land, which straddles both sides of High Street. Primrose intends to build a 39,000-square foot indoor soccer facility and an outdoor soccer field, along with a NCAA-regulation size indoor skating rink.
ANSONIA, CT
Aquarion reminds customers in 13 Connecticut towns of mandatory lawn watering schedule

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Aquarion Water Co. has implemented a mandatory, twice-a-week schedule for customers in 13 towns when it comes to watering lawns and landscapes. The Bridgeport-based utility’s customers faced with the mandatory irrigation schedule are Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich, New Canaan, Newtown,...
Paving project on Route 133 in Brookfield scheduled

Paving project on Route 133 in Brookfield scheduled. A paving project is planned in Brookfield. The state Department of Transportation will do a milling and resurfacing project on Route 133 from Route 202 to Route 25. The milling portion of the project will be done from July 28th through August 1st. Paving is expected to start on August 15th and be completed the following day. The work will be done Mondays through Fridays 7am to 4pm. There will be alternating one lane traffic and drivers are cautioned to expect delays.
BROOKFIELD, CT
Some Conn. towns asked to limit water usage

(WTNH) — Connecticut Water is asking some people to cut back on their water usage. People in Clinton, Guilford, Madison, Old Saybrook and Westbrook are being asked to cut back by 10%. Below tips are listed that should help reduce water usage. Stop watering lawns. Shut off automatic irrigation systems. Fix leaking fixtures. Minimize all […]
WESTBROOK, CT
Local Disaster Emergency declared due to New Milford High School roof fire

A State of Local Disaster Emergency has been declared by New Milford Mayor Pete Bass due to the High School roof fire earlier this month. He says this will allow for a streamlining of decision-making process for clean up and repairs. Department of Public Works Director Jack Healy says all of the desks are being removed from affected classrooms and cleaned, but they've run out of storage space in the cafeteria. The desks will be brought to a warehouse temporarily.
NEW MILFORD, CT
New Milford mayor declares disaster emergency amid ‘nonstop’ effort to repair high school after fire

NEW MILFORD — Following last week’s fire that damaged the roof and interior of New Milford High School, Mayor Pete Bass has declared a local disaster emergency. The declaration allows the town to expedite the repair of the roof, and everything that may be involved, Bass said. Time is of the essence. Already, the town anticipates buying 50 portable classrooms because some rooms won’t be ready to be occupied by the fall.
NEW MILFORD, CT
Greater Danbury area COVID-19 data updated by DPH

The Connecticut Department of Public Health has updated case rates for Greater Danbury area municipalities over the last 7 days. According to the report ending July 14th, there were 75 cases in Danbury, Bethel reported 24, Brookfield had 11 and New Fairfield 10. There were 24 COVID cases in New Milford, 21 in Newtown, Redding reported 5 cases while Ridgefield had 26.
DANBURY, CT

