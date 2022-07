A contractor working to clean up smoke and water damage at New Milford High School from the roof fire this month has made more progress. All of the suspended ceiling tiles from the 2nd floor have been removed. Carbon and other filters have been ordered for the HVAC units to clean particles from the air. Two sections of the building have been isolated by plastic containment for cleaning. School officials and others took a tour of temporary classroom pods that could be ordered so all students can start the new academic year next month on site. 50 classrooms were impacted. The Board of Education says remote learning would be a last resort. Modular classrooms would likely be used for science classes. It would take four to six weeks for the temporary pods to arrive. The investigation into the fire is still ongoing.

NEW MILFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO