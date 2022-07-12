8 ways to enjoy summer in the Walla Walla Valley

It’s not quite as exciting as Shark Week, but If you haven’t heard, this week is Bass Week in Washington state. At least according to the Department of Fish and Wildlife it is. The folks at the WDFW are offering up some gift cards to the winners of a bass fishing photo contest being held this week, and they will be providing tips, techniques and other information to anglers who want to learn more about catching bass in the Evergreen State.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO