8 ways to enjoy summer in the Walla Walla Valley

The damage to the U-9 Lynx Healthcare unlimited hydroplane a few Sundays ago is bad enough that Tri-Cities-based Strong Racing has announced the boat is done for the rest of the season. The team will rebuild the hull. And the team will renumber its other boat, the U-8 Miss Tri-Cities,...
There's a new business opening its doors soon in Richland. Wonderland Pole & Dance is approximately 4-6 weeks away from opening. Owner Lindsey Ross, of Tri-Cities, believes strongly in finding a safe place for all women. According to her Facebook profile, she's:. Just a girl who found herself on a...
What's in a name you say? One little Oregon town right next to Milton-Freewater has a unique name and there is a myth about how the town received its name. You might blink and miss the little town of Helix Oregon. Helix Oregon is located in Umatilla County and about...
Looking for a destination location in Washington State? I grew up in the 80s and one of my fondest memories is going to a place called Wild Waters outside of Coeur D'Alene Idaho. Wild Waters has come and gone but there is still a place in Washington State which is...
It’s not quite as exciting as Shark Week, but If you haven’t heard, this week is Bass Week in Washington state. At least according to the Department of Fish and Wildlife it is. The folks at the WDFW are offering up some gift cards to the winners of a bass fishing photo contest being held this week, and they will be providing tips, techniques and other information to anglers who want to learn more about catching bass in the Evergreen State.
A Portland biologist recently found an iridescent bug with the potential to wipe out Oregon’s ash trees, marking the first sighting on the West Coast. The Oregon Department of Agriculture confirmed Monday that emerald ash borers, an invasive beetle whose larvae kill ash trees by burrowing into their bark, were discovered near a parking lot in Forest Grove about 25 miles west of Portland. They have destroyed ash trees across the country but this is the first time they’ve been spotted west of Colorado.
A longtime West Richland diner once named for Jamie McCallum is now owned by Jamie himself, and the first order of business was changing the restaurant’s name – to honor his young daughter with a terminal cancer diagnosis. Jamie and his wife, Frances, launched Lil’ Moon Diner at...
Columbia Birth Center pulled up roots this spring. The hospital and home birth alternative for those seeking more holistic health care services moved to an updated and more spacious location in Richland next door to the Kadlec Regional Medical Center campus. The birth center’s new home at 948 Stevens Drive...
Franklin County outpaced Benton County in population growth in the past year, ranking No. 7 in the state compared to its neighbor’s No. 8. Franklin County, population 99,750, grew 1.42%, adding 1,400 people in 2022. Benton County, population 212,300, grew 1.38%, adding 2,900 more people. This brings the bicounty’s...
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A local ten-year-old is now the proud owner of a brand new lawnmower after completing the "50-Yard Challenge." Through this challenge, kids sign up and are challenged to mow 50 lawns for free for people who are elderly, disabled, veterans or single parents. Hunter Burton started...
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington state ecology officials say a seafood processing company west of Aberdeen will pay more than $92,000 in a settlement agreement over water quality violations. The Department of Ecology says Pacific Seafood – Westport, LLC’s payment will settle an appeal of a larger penalty for...
If you are a Washington Salmon fisher, this is your summer! Across the state, all areas open to salmon fishing are seeing historically high catch rates, Chinook quotas being caught fast, and anglers buzzing around to their favorite fishing haunts, making the summer of 2022 one to remember. Most anglers haven’t seen fishing this good in their recent memory, and we have plenty of summer opportunities to get excited about this year!
SALEM, Ore. -- An unwelcome, uninvited guest is arriving in Western Oregon this summer, and the destructive emerald ash borer is raising concerns about its effects to West Coast forests, wetlands and streams. It kills trees as they stand, leaving them tinder for fires while strengthening the beetle to advance to the next ash tree.
The first samples were collected Monday in a new program to regularly test the water of the Columbia River in the Tri-Cities area for toxins linked to blue algae after three dogs died last year. Last year public health officials were surprised to find a toxin in what’s commonly called...
Your party will now be spelunked. Starting Aug. 1, visitors to Lava River Cave will need to reserve a parking space before exploring the mile-long lava tube south of Bend. The cave is one of the most popular in Oregon, receiving around 70,000 visitors each year. The crush of visitors...
Less than two weeks ago, nearly half of Washington’s 39 counties were reporting high COVID-19 Community Levels. On July 5, 15 counties were listed as high. As of Tuesday, that number had dropped to seven, with most of the state’s counties now at the medium level, according to the CDC.
It should come as no surprise that we are experiencing national shortages of items. From the very beginning of the pandemic, we saw this phenomenon as toilet paper and cleaning supplies absolutely disappeared from the shelves of our stores. And then, as the coronavirus persisted and the world went into...
PORTLAND, Ore. — A day after the Oregon Department of Forestry deemed the whole state had entered fire season, portions of south and central Oregon are under Red Flag Warnings. The National Weather Service in Medford posted the warning early Tuesday morning, July 12. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Oregon enters...
All the bottles in the 2022 Oregon Hidden Bottle Hunt have been found. Six commemorative bottles were hidden around the state of Oregon to celebrate more than a half-century of Oregon’s Bottle Bill. Each bottle were placed in parks and trails throughout the state. The hunt was divided into...
