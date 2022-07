On July 13th, the Pleasanton Police Department received a report of multiple males inside a pickup truck allegedly smoking narcotics and allegedly passing a firearm around within the truck. While patrol officers were on the way they received more information stating the suspects in the vehicle could possibly be on the way to conduct an alleged drive-by shooting. Pleasanton patrol officers were able to locate the vehicle and conducted a high risk stop of the vehicle.

