ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Not as hot Tuesday, small chance of rain

By Ronelle Williams
KSN.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe early week front has moved out of the Sunflower State but there is still some stormy activity behind it. Severe weather is not expected this morning but gusty winds and small hail will be possible with Central and Eastern Kansas storms. Some showers to the southwest will linger...

www.ksn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSN.com

Get ready for more sultry summer days ahead

Enjoy cool comfort this morning because we have a warmer day ahead. As expected there were some highs in the 80s yesterday but everyone will return to the 90s today. Wichita will still be around average this time of year while others will return to above average heat. With the...
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Intense heat remains the main focus

Tuesday’s temperatures were much more pleasant, but now we will bake in the heat over the next few days. Get ready for temperatures to climb anywhere between 5 and 15 degrees above average, starting today. Wednesday’s highs will climb into the lower to upper 90s, especially out west. We...
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Turning up the heat, rain chances look slim

A large area of high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere resides over the desert southwest. This nudges back our way starting today. While today’s temps were near normal for July, we turn above that marker Thursday as the heat amplifies through week’s end. If temperatures...
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Break was nice, but the heat builds back quickly

Today we received a break from the high heat and humidity. Enjoy the pleasant evening because winds from the south will gradually return from the west to the east into the overnight. Later this evening due to upslope flow, there is an isolated chance for a random rumble closer to the Kansas/Colorado state line.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Wichita, KS
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cold front inching south, storm chances for some

Hello, cold front! This front is slowly inching its way south across the state today and will bring some much-needed relief from the extreme heat. Now those out ahead of the front will still flirt with the triple digits this afternoon, but those left in its wake will feel much more seasonal temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s.
WICHITA, KS
voiceofmuscatine.com

Kansas winter wheat harvest is wrapping up with a set of surprising yields

Kansas winter wheat harvest is wrapping up with a set of surprising yields. A grain merchandiser in Eastern Kansas says winter wheat harvest has wrapped up in his area. “Yields were outstanding. Overall, it was a really, good smooth wheat harvest.”. Chad Mustain with Beachner Grain Inc in Parsons tells...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Central#Western
KWCH.com

Rising temperatures impacts Kansas farmer’s crops

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - The dry heat is no stranger to many farmers across the state. However, recent high temperatures can cause issues for farmers’ crops. “I also raise alfalfa hay out here,” said Steve McCloud. “We just finished the second cutting, and that needs rain before a third cutting.”
NEWTON, KS
KSN News

More closures announced at Wichita’s North Junction

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Transportation announced some more closures at Wichita’s North Junction. The northbound I-235 exit to northbound I-135 will be closed today from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. for bridge construction. Also, the northbound I-235 exit to southbound I-135 will be closed...
WICHITA, KS
Hays Post

Exploring Outdoors Kansas: The midnight perils of hunting frogs

Welcome to bullfrog season in Kansas. Now I’m not much of a team sports player, but frog huntin’ when we were kids back in Ohio came terribly close to being a team sport. Half the fun of our frog hunts was just being there with our buddies, and the anticipation of what would go wrong. Whenever we went on any kind of foray after dark, the vehicle ended up broken down, stuck in the snow or mud or in the ditch, so the more passengers in the car to help extract us from our predicament the better. Our transportation needs were simple; four wheels, two seats and something that already smelled as badly as we would when the night was over, which was easily accomplished because that perfectly described the old beaters we alldrove.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Great Bend Post

Day 18, Final Kansas Wheat Harvest Report

This is day 18 of the Kansas Wheat Harvest Reports, brought to you by the Kansas Wheat Commission, Kansas Association of Wheat Growers and the Kansas Grain and Feed Association. Combines are cutting the last few fields in north central Kansas as producers put their final touches on the 2022...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Daughter of the Capital City crowned Miss Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A daughter of the Capital City has been crowned Miss Kansas and will go on to compete for Miss America in Orlando over Thanksgiving. The National American Miss Pageant says Katelyn Burks has been crowned 2022 National American Miss Kansas after the pageant was held between July 8 and 10.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

House fire impacts morning traffic

WICHITA, Kans. — (KSNW) Fire crews are on scene of house fire in Wichita.   First responders were called to the 700 block of South Lulu at about 6 a.m. Monday.   Officials say flames could be seen coming from a one-story home.  Drivers are asked to avoid the area near Washington and Lincoln.   KSN […]
WICHITA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Kansas City resident hopes closing ‘Bank of KDOT’ will improve safety of Interstate 70 tight curve

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — As Interstate 70 exits Kansas and enters Missouri, a tight right-angle curve is a sight of many accidents over the years, Leo Eilts has witnessed. Eilts, a resident of the Strawberry Hill neighborhood of Kansas City, Kansas, bought a building 16 years ago with a fantastic view overlooking the point where the Kansas and Missouri river meet. He quickly found his building offered a less pleasant view of accidents along that harrowing curve and fixed his security cameras on the point.
KANSAS CITY, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Mochinut coming to Wichita featuring mochi donuts, Korean hotdogs and more

Have you ever had a mochi donut before? If not, your chance will be coming later this year when Mochinut opens in Wichita. The chain based out of California but originating in Hawaii is aiming for a fall opening. I can’t comment exactly on where they will be located yet, but can say they will be in east Wichita.
WICHITA, KS
LJWORLD

The Great Kansas Fishing Derby is underway for the next two months; catch a tagged fish, win a prize

You might catch dinner if you go fishing in Kansas this summer, but not in the usual way. Just ask John Carson, who reeled in a 3-pound channel cat in May at Veterans Park Lake in Great Bend, where he resides. Carson noticed something strange attached to his fish, took a closer look, and discovered a tag implanted by the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks. The tag was an indicator that he was a winner in the 2022 Great Kansas Fishing Derby, and soon he had his prize in hand, a $50 gift card to Los Cabos Fajita House in Great Bend.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Car parts shortage hits Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- Wichita auto shops are struggling to keep up with demand. Local body shop owner, Mike Hutchinson (owner of Mike’s Body Shop) says, “I’ve been doing this 40 years and I've never seen what we’ve been seeing the last few years.”. A car parts...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

‘Broken and unsafe’ bridge closed in Butler County

ROSE HILL, Kan. (KWCH) - A bridge near Rose Hill is now closed until further notice. Butler County said the bridge has been deemed “unsafe to have vehicles cross over.”. The bridge is located on Prairie Creek Road between SW 160th Street and SW 170th Street in Butler County.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy