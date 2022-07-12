ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Tigers drop doubleheader at Kansas City Monday

By Ken Delaney
wkzo.com
 1 day ago

KANSAS CITY, MO (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kansas City Royals swept the Detroit Tigers Monday in a day-night doubleheader. Kansas City topped Detroit 3-1 in the first game. Vinnie Pasquantino went two-for-four...

