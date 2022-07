When it comes to managing your investment accounts, less is usually more. As long as you're making regular contributions, there's rarely any need to fuss with the details. But there are situations where it's necessary to move your money from one account to another, a process known as "rolling over." We'll explain when you should - and shouldn't - roll over your investment balance, and how it works with each type of account.

