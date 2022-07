Millions have been urged to work from home during the peak of the heatwave next week as temperatures hit up to 40C. The extreme heat, which is set to peak early next week with record-breaking temperatures, prompted the Met Office to issue a red “danger to life” warning. Transport for London (TfL) is advising passengers to only travel for “essential journeys”.Forecasters say there is an 80 per cent chance on Tuesday of the mercury topping the UK’s record temperature of 38.7C (101.7F) set in Cambridge in 2019. After chairing the second emergency Cobra meeting on the heatwave, cabinet office minister...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 HOURS AGO