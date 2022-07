Elden Ring DLC, a new Armored Core game, and Little Nightmares 3 were among the games revealed by hackers reportedly targeting publisher Bandai Namco on Tuesday. Malware tracker xv-underground flagged that ransomware group ALPHV, also known as BlackCat, claimed to have hacked Bandai Namco as late as Monday (H/T Kotaku). Bandai Namco opted not to respond to the claims publicly, and the hacker group has now revealed what appears to be an internal slide documenting all of the companies upcoming releases through Q4 of fiscal year 2023.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO