ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

The 2022 O's evoke memories of past clubs that produced Orioles magic

By Steve Melewski
masnsports.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is a hypothetical conversation that could have happened in any number of places in or around Baltimore this week. Or anywhere where O’s fans reside or hang out. One fan might have asked another if he thought the surprising 2022 Orioles could keep winning and stay in playoff contention deep...

www.masnsports.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Orioles Making All Kinds Of History With Current Win Streak

Don’t look now, baseball fans, but the Baltimore Orioles are on a roll. In a stunning turn of events, the O’s have come out swinging and have not only gotten to within a game of the .500 mark, but have moved to within two games of the third American League Wild Card spot, where the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays are tied at the moment.
BALTIMORE, MD
theScore

MLB Power Rankings: Mariners, Orioles on fire; Jays, Angels struggling

Welcome to the eighth edition of theScore's MLB Power Rankings for the 2022 season. Record Last 10 RD Previous Rank (Change) The Yankee machine continues to chug along. They've lost only three series this year and none since late May. New York isn't just bombing its way to wins, either. While the club ranks first in the majors in home runs by a wide margin, it also sits fourth in stolen bases. Yes, the Runnin' Yanks have swiped 58 bags through 86 games after finishing last season with 63.
MLB
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Jacque Darby, Phillies Pro Alec Bohm’s Girlfriend

Alec Bohm had to leave the Phillies vs. Cardinals game on July 11 after suffering a hand injury mid-game. The Phillies third baseman now not only has fans watching out for updates on his health, but they are also curious about his personal life. He’s not the most open book on social media, which is why Alec Bohm’s girlfriend often slips under his followers’ radar. However, Jacque Darby has been with Bohm for a while— almost for the entirety of his MLB career. We reveal more about her background in this Jacque Darby wiki.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Orioles and Mariners’ 10-game win streaks

The Baltimore Orioles were tied for the worst record (52-110) in MLB in 2021. The Seattle Mariners have the longest playoff drought (2001) in North American team sports. And now they each have 10-game winning streaks. On Wednesday night, the Orioles took down the Chicago Cubs 7-1, and the Mariners...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
MLB Trade Rumors

Orioles GM Mike Elias: Team is in for 'one of the more flexible' trade deadlines

The Baltimore Orioles surprisingly enter deadline season with some questions about the course of action they could take over the next few weeks. Baltimore looked like a slam-dunk seller as recently as ten days ago, but an eight-game win streak that has pulled them within two games of a Wild Card spot at least raises the possibility of the club reconsidering that approach.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Baltimore Orioles Defeat Chicago Cubs, 4-2, Reach .500 Mark

The Baltimore Orioles are now a .500 baseball club after defeating the Chicago Cubs, 4-2, on Tuesday night at the Friendly Confines of Wrigley Field. It's been seven years since the Orioles have been at or over the .500 mark this late into the season, this being their 88th game as the O's sit at 44-44 on the year.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grayson Rodriguez
Person
Adley Rutschman
FOX Sports

Iglesias drives in 6 runs as Rockies beat Padres 10-6

DENVER (AP) — José Iglesias drove in a career-high six runs with a homer and two singles, and the Colorado Rockies continued their home domination of San Diego with a 10-6 win over the Padres on Wednesday night. Colorado has won 12 of its last 13 against San...
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Orioles beat Cubs 7-1, extend winning streak to 10 games

CHICAGO (AP) — Anthony Santander hit a two-run double to spark Baltimore’s three-run first inning, Spenser Watkins and four relievers scattered six hits and the Orioles extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 7-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night. It’s the Orioles’ longest winning streak in a single season since they won 13 in a row from Sept. 7-22, 1999. According to ESPN Stats & Info, the only team with a longer current drought without a double-digit win streak in a season is Miami, which has never had one. With the victory, the Orioles (45-44) also went over the .500 mark for the first time since April 8, 2021, when they were 4-3. Baltimore finished off the game to chants of “Let’s Go O’s!” at Wrigley Field, where the Orioles were playing their first series since 2014.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

The Orioles Made Rare MLB History With Another Win

Every team in the American League East division now has a record of .500 or better. The Baltimore Orioles made that so last night, as they defeated the Chicago Cubs by a final of 4-2 and ran their winning streak up to nine games. They rallied from an early deficit...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball America#The Orioles#Tropicana Field#Wrigley Field#American League East#Fruit Loops

Comments / 0

Community Policy