The 2022 O's evoke memories of past clubs that produced Orioles magic

CHICAGO (AP) — Anthony Santander hit a two-run double to spark Baltimore’s three-run first inning, Spenser Watkins and four relievers scattered six hits and the Orioles extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 7-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night. It’s the Orioles’ longest winning streak in a single season since they won 13 in a row from Sept. 7-22, 1999. According to ESPN Stats & Info, the only team with a longer current drought without a double-digit win streak in a season is Miami, which has never had one. With the victory, the Orioles (45-44) also went over the .500 mark for the first time since April 8, 2021, when they were 4-3. Baltimore finished off the game to chants of “Let’s Go O’s!” at Wrigley Field, where the Orioles were playing their first series since 2014.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO