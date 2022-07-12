The 7 Best Gut-Friendly Fermented Foods at Trader Joe’s, According to an RD

It goes without saying that any trip to Trader Joe’s is bound to be a joyous occasion. From cheeky artistic displays and pun-packed taglines to experimental new releases and can’t-beat prices, the magic of a TJ’s haul is inimitable. (Truth be told, a friend and I have had consistent shopping dates here over the past three years, where you can spot us dancing in the aisles—shoutout to Trader Joe’s DJs nationwide!—and filling our shared cart to the brim.) Of course, we can’t forget to mention how friendly the staffers are—and with that said, it also brings to mind all of the gut-friendly fare stocked on the store’s shelves.