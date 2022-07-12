ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

The 7 Best Gut-Friendly Fermented Foods at Trader Joe’s, According to an RD

By Michele Ross
Well+Good
Well+Good
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kR2Yu_0gchwsiA00

It goes without saying that any trip to Trader Joe’s is bound to be a joyous occasion. From cheeky artistic displays and pun-packed taglines to experimental new releases and can’t-beat prices, the magic of a TJ’s haul is inimitable. (Truth be told, a friend and I have had consistent shopping dates here over the past three years, where you can spot us dancing in the aisles—shoutout to Trader Joe’s DJs nationwide!—and filling our shared cart to the brim.) Of course, we can’t forget to mention how friendly the staffers are—and with that said, it also brings to mind all of the gut-friendly fare stocked on the store’s shelves.

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

Your Breakfast Bagel Bar Isn’t Complete Without This Gut-Friendly Vegan Carrot Lox

Fact: Bringing an elaborate charcuterie board with an assortment of all the best kinds of creamy cheeses, cured meats, and dips is a surefire way to win over just about every person at every party, ever. No matter how many cheese boards we’ve grazed on, we still always seem to gravitate towards them the moment we show up to a social gathering (it's eerily magnetic, no?).
FOOD & DRINKS
Well+Good

5 Fast-Growing Flower Seeds That’ll Bloom Sooner Than You Can Say ‘Green Thumb’

Hitting up your local plant nursery may feel like sensory overload: There are countless flower varieties to choose from, and those you love may not necessarily be the right blooms for your yard. That said, if you're a little late to planting for the season and you need an easy gardening project that guarantees your yard will be the talk of the neighborhood, there are some fast-growing flower seeds that are practically foolproof.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fermented Foods#Food Drink#Rd#Tj
Mashed

The Easy Hack That Will Give You Bigger, Fluffier Pound Cake

Elvis Presley loved food. Of course, who doesn't, right? But Elvis was a bit of a foodie who had a propensity for comfort foods from the South. According to The New York Times, The King was a fan of banana, bacon, and peanut butter sandwiches, black-eyed peas and ham, chicken fried steak, fried dill pickles, and gelatin made with Shasta soda pop. The iconic musician also liked pound cake, but it wasn't just any pound cake that the "I Can't Help Falling in Love" rock star craved. He liked his pound cake fluffy, golden, and delicious. In fact, Road Food reports that the recipe for Elvis' favorite pound cake was extremely popular among fans.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

5 Groceries I’ll ONLY Buy at Trader Joe’s, According to a Former Trader Joe’s Employee

Trader Joe’s is known for a lot of things, but being a one-stop shop is not usually one of them. And that’s fine! We all have our strengths! Personally, I go to Trader Joe’s for novelty, for surprise, and for all the items I can never expect to find at another grocery store: Pickle hummus! $7 wine that’s drinkable! Truffle BBQ sauce! There are always some delightfully tasty stowaways in my cart every time I visit, too. I never know how those Cacio e Pepe puffs get into my cart, but I don’t ask questions.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Fox News

Easy chicken enchiladas with a 2-ingredient sauce: Try the recipe

If you're looking for a quick and easy dinner idea, try whipping up this green chicken enchilada recipe which includes a simple sauce. "These chicken enchiladas are so incredibly easy to make with leftover rotisserie chicken and a simple two-ingredient sauce," says Cara Lanz of midwesternhomelife.com. "There’s no need to brown meat or make a roux, so you can get dinner on the table quickly."
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Kitchn

Perfect Peach Crisp

In the short stretch of summer when the bins of fresh peaches are practically overflowing, I cannot resist picking up an entire sack. I usually have no problem eating through them all before purchasing the next batch, but sometimes I am left with a few overripe peaches that need to be eaten stat. Enter: peach crisp.
RECIPES
moneytalksnews.com

Salmonella Found in One-Third of This Grocery Store Meat

If you buy ground chicken, beware: Nearly 1 in 3 packages of this meat contained salmonella bacteria when tested by Consumer Reports. Consumer Reports recently tested 351 packages of ground beef, pork, chicken and turkey that it purchased at grocery stores nationwide. The nonprofit publication characterizes what it found as...
SEATTLE, WA
Mashed

The Unexpected Ingredients Martha Stewart Uses In Tuna Salad

If you like to keep your pantry well-stocked, there's a good chance that you've got a can or two of tuna sitting on the shelf. Wondering what exactly to do with that tuna before it goes bad? Jazz things up with an ingredient swap that will upgrade your canned tuna, or stick to the classics and whip up an easy tuna salad sandwich for lunch.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

This Creamy Cucumber Salad Should Be Your Go-To Side Dish for Summer Grilling

Summer days are some of my favorite times to host dinners for family and friends. Beautiful weather and longer stretches of sunlight lend themselves perfectly to outdoor grilling. But while making those perfectly grilled steaks, hamburgers, and hot dogs, sometimes I want to offer a side dish that is a break from those traditional starchy options like potato or macaroni salad, and showcases the fresh vegetables and herbs of the season. And thanks to food blogger @feelgoodfoodie, this Creamy Cucumber Salad may just fit the bill.
RECIPES
leitesculinaria.com

Fresh Cherry Tart with Cream Cheese Filling

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we may make a small commission. This fresh cherry tart with cream cheese filling is an easy dessert made with a citrus and almond pastry crust that’s filled with sweetened whipped cream cheese and crowned with fresh summer cherries.
RECIPES
Eater

The Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

The editors of Eater dine out several times a week, if not per day, which means we’re always encountering standout dishes that deserve time in the limelight. Here’s the very best of everything the team has eaten recently. July 11, 2022. Tuna sandwich at ZonZon Organic in Mar...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

How A Trader Joe's Shopper Used Salsa To Make 'The Best Fajitas' They Ever Tasted

If you frequently go to Chili's, you've likely seen or ordered a plate of sizzling hot fajitas. There's a sneaky reason the fajitas are always sizzling, and it's to convince you to order a plate at the restaurant. But if you can't get over to your local Chili's or are trying to eat out less, you can still make delicious fajitas at home. According to one Reddit user, the key ingredient to perfect fajitas is a salsa from Trader Joe's.
FOOD & DRINKS
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy