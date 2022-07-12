Philips Hue Prime Day deals are here, but they’ll sell out fast

Prime Day isn’t really Prime Day without some awesome Philips Hue deals. And on that front, I have good news and bad news for you today.

The good news is that this year’s Philips Hue Prime Day deals will get you the lowest prices of 2022. The bad news, however, is twofold. First, there aren’t very many Philips Hue deals to choose from for Prime Day 2022. And second, they’ll almost certainly sell out.

But what about Philips Hue?!

Philips Hue Prime Day deals in 2022

We all know you can’t really have a Prime Day sale without Philips Hue deals. And this year’s deals offer some of the deepest discounts we’ve seen in a long time.

There aren’t many deals to choose from, unfortunately. But one deal in particular really caught my attention. The Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 Smart Bulb 3-Pack is on sale right now for just $74.99 instead of $135.

That’s the lowest price ever for this best-selling bundle!

There are a few more Philips Hue Prime Day deals as well this year, and I’ve listed them all below. Unfortunately, no other sales offer discounts anywhere near as deep as that 3-pack.

And of course, you also need to keep in mind that all of these deals are sellout risks. After all, Philips Hue deals are extremely popular every single year.

