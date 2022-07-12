ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New theory says Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s mega-contract might depend ... on the Braves? (Mets are involved, too)

By Kevin Manahan
NJ.com
NJ.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

This much we know for sure: Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge will sign one of the richest — if not the richest — contracts in the history of major league baseball in the offseason. What we don’t know: Who will sign him and for how much. Speculation...

