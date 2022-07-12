New theory says Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s mega-contract might depend ... on the Braves? (Mets are involved, too)

The Athletic | Ken Rosenthal: Welcome to trade deadline season, y’all. Expect every second news story from here until the August 2nd deadline to be conflicting reports about who/what the Yankees should/will be pursuing. In this piece, Ken Rosenthal has brought something different and unique to the trade deadline media game: a focus on why instead of who. He starts by talking about the 1998 trade deadline and then listing various reasons — Judge’s impending free agency, the Astros being a threat, etc. — why the Yankees should look to make a splash in the coming weeks. Given how special this season has been, albeit with a few areas of vulnerability popping up in recent days, it appears that now is the time to push all the chips in and go all-in. As Rosenthal (via a remembered conversation with Theo Epstein) says, if not now, when?

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO