Pennsylvania State

State budgets $552 million for PASSHE schools

By NCPA Staff
 1 day ago

Harrisburg, Pa. — Last month, officials with the state system of higher education warned lawmakers its universities could be on the verge of a financial collapse if it didn't receive additional funding.

Now the state has passed a $42 billion budget, with $552 million set aside for the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education. That's an increase of $75 million from last year's allocation, and what PASSHE needed to survive, Chancellor Daniel Greenstein said in June.

PASSHE officials released a statement about the budget allocation, saying it was an "historic investment."

"This is the largest single-year increase PASSHE has received from the state and will benefit students by allowing the State System to hold tuition flat for the fourth consecutive year, despite inflation," the statement said.

"Additionally, the budget provides $125 million in one-time American Rescue Plan Act funding to support System Redesign," it continues. "In total, the budget invests $677.5 million in the state-owned university system and its students."

