The Logan County Grand Jury indicted several people this week. The following is a list followed by their charges. Monty Jeanneret: Corrupting Another With Drugs, a felony of the second degree; Complicity in the Commission of an Offense, a felony of the second degree; Corrupting Another With Drugs, a felony of the second degree; Corrupting Another With Drugs, a felony of the second degree; Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, a felony of the fifth degree; Involuntary Manslaughter, a felony of the first degree.

LOGAN COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO