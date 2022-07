FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A man from Seattle was arrested in Fresno County after deputies say he attempted to flee CHP and threw a box of cocaine in a canal. According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, CHP officers attempted to make a traffic stop on Interstate 5 on Wednesday but the driver refused to pull over and instead led officers on a pursuit. The driver went toward the area of S. Tuolumne and W. Cerini avenues, south of Cantua Creek, and was seen getting out of the car and throwing a large container into the canal. The man was then taken into custody but the box was not found.

