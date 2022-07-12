Tri-City Herald death notices July 11, 2022

Ronald D. Hamel

Ronald Dean Hamel, 72, of Kennewick, died July 7 in Seattle.

He was born in La Junta, Colo., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1959.

He was the retired owner/operator of Hamel Construction.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Alvin L. Brazell

Alvin Lee Brazell, 89, of Kennewick, died July 9 in Kennewick.

He was born in Hyer, N.M., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 70 years.

He was an entrepreneur.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

David Ortiz

David Ortiz, 77, of Pasco, died July 10 in Richland.

He was born in San Miguel, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 45 years.

He was a retired chemical lab technician.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Tommy E. Eddington

Tommy Eugene Eddington, 51, of Kennewick, died July 2 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Tacoma and lived in the Tri-Cities more than 30 years.

He was a sales associate in the retail industry.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.