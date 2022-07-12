ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Tri-City Herald death notices July 11, 2022

By Tri-City Herald staff
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=318lkP_0gchvnZy00

Ronald D. Hamel

Ronald Dean Hamel, 72, of Kennewick, died July 7 in Seattle.

He was born in La Junta, Colo., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1959.

He was the retired owner/operator of Hamel Construction.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Alvin L. Brazell

Alvin Lee Brazell, 89, of Kennewick, died July 9 in Kennewick.

He was born in Hyer, N.M., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 70 years.

He was an entrepreneur.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

David Ortiz

David Ortiz, 77, of Pasco, died July 10 in Richland.

He was born in San Miguel, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 45 years.

He was a retired chemical lab technician.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Tommy E. Eddington

Tommy Eugene Eddington, 51, of Kennewick, died July 2 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Tacoma and lived in the Tri-Cities more than 30 years.

He was a sales associate in the retail industry.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Comments / 0

Related
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Tri-City Railroad Co. evicted from Richland railroad

The Port of Benton evicted the longtime operator of its railroad track network in June after a Benton County court ruled the tenant breached its duty to maintain the tracks. Tri-City Railroad Co., which operated the port’s southern connection, was found in default of its lease for failing to maintain the rail system.
RICHLAND, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Columbia Birth Center offers alternative to hospital at new location

Columbia Birth Center pulled up roots this spring. The hospital and home birth alternative for those seeking more holistic health care services moved to an updated and more spacious location in Richland next door to the Kadlec Regional Medical Center campus. The birth center’s new home at 948 Stevens Drive...
KENNEWICK, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
Tri-cities, WA
Seattle, WA
Obituaries
City
Kennewick, WA
City
Tacoma, WA
City
Pasco, WA
City
Home, WA
City
Richland, WA
Washington State
Washington Obituaries
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Bankruptcies – July 2022

Bankruptcies are filed under the following chapter headings:. Chapter 7 — Straight Bankruptcy: debtor gives up non-exempt property and debt is discharged. Chapter 11 — Allows companies and individuals to restructure debts to repay them. Chapter 12 — Allows family farmers to restructure finances to avoid liquidation for...
KENNEWICK, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Ortiz
elkhornmediagroup.com

WSP investigates fatal motorcycle versus pickup collision

KENNEWICK – The Washington State Patrol reports a woman injured Monday night in a collision with a pickup truck on State Route 397 near Bowles Road, about 13 miles south of Kennewick, died Tuesday morning at Trios Health Southridge Hospital. Troopers said Monique Garcia, 41, of Pasco was riding...
KENNEWICK, WA
KIMA TV

Police find missing Pasco man

PASCO, Wash. — UPDATE [9:00AM] --- Pasco Police said they've located Serrano. Pasco Police are searching for Orel Serrano, 27, who hasn't been seen or heard from in more than two weeks. Officers said Serrano is currently homeless, but often checks in with his family. Officials said Serrano's family...
PASCO, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#Hamel Construction#Tri Cities Funeral Home
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

West Richland diner reopens under new ownership, new name

A longtime West Richland diner once named for Jamie McCallum is now owned by Jamie himself, and the first order of business was changing the restaurant’s name – to honor his young daughter with a terminal cancer diagnosis. Jamie and his wife, Frances, launched Lil’ Moon Diner at...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
KEPR

Police arrest two wanted suspects in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. — Police arrested two wanted suspects Wednesday afternoon in Richland. At about 12:15 p.m., RPD located a stolen vehicle in the 1000 block of Sanford. Officials said two wanted subjects were seen going to and from a residence. Richland Police and On-Duty Swat contained the residence and...
elkhornmediagroup.com

Two are arrested in pursuit

PENDLETON – A Pendleton Police Department patrol officer noticed that a gray Honda Accord’s taillight and turn signals were not working as it turned into the Safeway parking lot. Police Chief Chuck Byram said that the officer did not attempt a traffic stop and just intended to alert the driver to the problem.
PENDLETON, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Tri-City Herald

Tri-City Herald

Kennewick, WA
2K+
Followers
150
Post
467K+
Views
ABOUT

The Tri-City Herald covers the growing and diverse communities of Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland – where ground-breaking science meets international agricultural production. The Herald has an aggressive, digital-first newsroom that serves as the voice of the Mid-Columbia region. It’s earned a reputation as a watchdog of the multi-billion dollar cleanup of the Manhattan Project’s legacy at the Hanford nuclear reservation. The community also is a regional hub for scientific and technological research based at the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. The Southeast Washington region where the Columbia, Yakima, and Snake rivers flow together is known for its sunny lifestyle, outdoor recreation, strong sense of community, and good quality of life. The Herald first got its start in 1947 under independent local ownership and joined the McClatchy family in October 1979. The company also publishes Wine Press Northwest magazine and winepressnw.com, offering wine reviews along with a unique perspective on the rapidly expanding regional winemaking industry.

 https://www.tri-cityherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy