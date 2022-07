PLYMOUTH — After more than four decades of service, Indiana State Police First Sergeant Gary Coffie is set to retire. First Sergeant Coffie moved from Kankakee, Ill., to Indiana to become a member of the 39th ISP Recruit Academy. After graduating on July 6, 1980, Coffie was assigned to the Ligonier Post, where he patrolled Noble County until the closure of that post in 1982. After the closure, Coffie was assigned to the brand new Bremen Post, where he was assigned patrol duties in Elkhart County.

PLYMOUTH, IN ・ 14 HOURS AGO