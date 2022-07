Driver Safely Escapes Their Vehicle When It Goes Into the River. A traffic accident involving a pickup occurred in Walnut Grove on July 10 when the driver fell asleep at the wheel along River and Twin Cities Road around 11:27 p.m. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) received a call that a pickup had gone off the roadway into the Sacramento River. The driver reported that they had fallen asleep behind the wheel but were able to kick out the back window and get out of their truck. The driver suffered minor injuries in the crash. Responders with the Contra Costa Fire Protection District reported that there was severe damage to the vehicle.

WALNUT GROVE, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO