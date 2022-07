Edison Interactive, a leading content management system for connected devices, was named a winner of the 2022 Colorado Companies to Watch (CCTW), making the prestigious list for the first time since the company’s 2016 founding. With 2,863 percent revenue growth over a recent three year period, this honor acknowledges Edison’s drive, excellence and success within the technology industry. CCTW recognizes high-performing second-stage companies across Colorado for their performance in the marketplace, innovative products, unique processes and philanthropic actions. CCTW winners collectively make a $5.8 billion economic impact on Colorado’s economy, driving monumental revenue and providing high-quality jobs.

