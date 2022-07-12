Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 11 – July 12, 2022

A trio convicted of dealing meth in Sweetwater County in 2021 have been sentenced to prison. In September 2021, the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the U.S. Probation Office for assistance in locating three parolees in the Rock Springs area. 32-year-old Amy Timmons, a federal parolee from California, came to Rock Springs to meet with 42-year-old Malodee Barnson of Rock Springs who Timmons met while the pair served time together in federal prison in California. Investigators learned that Timmons was believed to have traveled to Rock Springs with as much as 20 pounds of methamphetamine and it was believed she was distributing the drugs through Barnson and her husband, 50-year-old Jay Earl Barnson. All three were parolees and on September 22nd, 2021, three teams of federal and local law enforcement officers arrested each of the three involved in the drug trafficking scheme. Authorities discovered a total of just under 20 pounds of meth, a stolen Charter Arms .38 Special revolver, a large sum of cash, multiple cell phones, and drug paraphernalia used to use and distribute illegal drugs. Timmons told authorities she came to Wyoming because she knew she could make a larger profit selling meth there than in California. At the time of her arrest, she had sold just over a pound of meth in the Rock Springs area. Amy Timmons has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison, Malodee Barnson has been sentenced to 10 years in state prison, and Jay Barnson has been sentenced to 5 years in federal prison.
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Green River Fire Department (GRFD) was called Tuesday afternoon on a possible hazmat situation located on the east side north of the 530 Bridge on Uinta Drive. GRFD responded and realized it was a possible hazmat situation with Sulfuric Acid barrels in a trailer off of a semi-truck and reached out to the regional hazmat team.
SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County from June 27 – July 1, 2022. Zachary Paul Wertz, 30, to Kaila Juanita Louise Willess, 30, both of Rock Springs. Chay Denver Bargeron, 30, to Tiffany Nicole Martinez, 31, both of Green River. Jeremy James...
George Nomis, 83, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022, at his home in Green River, Wyoming. Mr. Nomis died following a courageous battle with cancer. Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022, at the Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside services and Internment will be in the Riverview Cemetery.
July 13, 2022 — Tomorrow at 2 p.m., the 13th Annual Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Memorial Torch Motorcycle Ride will arrive in Rock Springs to honor Rock Springs native Army Private Joshua Thompson. Thompson, a veteran of the Iraqi war, passed away in 2013. The Tribute to Fallen Soldiers...
Shirley Morrison, 82, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022, at Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center in Green River, Wyoming. She died following a lengthy illness. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at the Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside services and Inurnment will be in the Riverview Cemetery.
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Whisler Chevrolet held their annual Car Show on June 25, 2022. The winners were announced, but the total of all profits has yet to be determined. All proceeds this year went to the Music for Vets, held by the Tom Whitmore American Legion Post 28. Money for Music for Vets helps veterans from Sweetwater County or those who are passing through that need a little extra help. Whisler has also partnered with Wyoming’s Head Turner Car Club and 307 Cornhole.
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Sweetwater Events Complex is excited to announce that they will be hosting the Newmar Kountry Klub International Rally on July 16-23. The event will bring over 1,250 visitors to Sweetwater County and is estimated to bring just under one million dollars in economic impact (Dean Runyan Associates). Many attendees will be arriving early and staying after the event, further expanding the economic impact for local businesses.
July 14, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming. Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms between 3 pm and 5 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming south southwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The City of Green River has received and placed two new Columbariums at Riverview Cemetery, after filling most of the three existing structures. Brad Raney, Parks and Recreation Director, says the two new Columbariums will hold up to 98 cremains. The Riverview Columbarium Gardens is...
Sweetwater County- This year the 6th annual Maggie Springs Side by Side Run will be held on Saturday, July 16 at 9:00 a.m. Those who want to attend will have to drive 25 1/2 miles south on Highway 191 and then turn left. The fun run is located at Maggie Springs.
July 11, 2022 — Today, the Rock Springs Beautification Committee will be hosting a cleanup of the new Mustang Loop Trail behind Western Wyoming Community College. The cleanup event will take place between 10 a.m. and noon. The official unveiling of the Mustang Loop Trail will occur tomorrow at...
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from DeBernardi Construction Company, Inc., will begin working on the College Hill bridge over Interstate 80 on College Drive on Monday, July 11. During the work, traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction with reduced speeds. No delays are expected for interstate travel. There will be a width restriction of 16 feet in place through the work area for both directions of travel.
Local artist Patti Meyer Bird is exhibiting 19 of her recent works at White Mountain Library in Rock Springs through the end of August. Bird has participated in many local exhibits in the Sweetwater County Library System and at the Community Fine Arts Center over the last several years. “Art...
