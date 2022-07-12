Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 11 – July 12, 2022

A trio convicted of dealing meth in Sweetwater County in 2021 have been sentenced to prison. In September 2021, the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the U.S. Probation Office for assistance in locating three parolees in the Rock Springs area. 32-year-old Amy Timmons, a federal parolee from California, came to Rock Springs to meet with 42-year-old Malodee Barnson of Rock Springs who Timmons met while the pair served time together in federal prison in California. Investigators learned that Timmons was believed to have traveled to Rock Springs with as much as 20 pounds of methamphetamine and it was believed she was distributing the drugs through Barnson and her husband, 50-year-old Jay Earl Barnson. All three were parolees and on September 22nd, 2021, three teams of federal and local law enforcement officers arrested each of the three involved in the drug trafficking scheme. Authorities discovered a total of just under 20 pounds of meth, a stolen Charter Arms .38 Special revolver, a large sum of cash, multiple cell phones, and drug paraphernalia used to use and distribute illegal drugs. Timmons told authorities she came to Wyoming because she knew she could make a larger profit selling meth there than in California. At the time of her arrest, she had sold just over a pound of meth in the Rock Springs area. Amy Timmons has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison, Malodee Barnson has been sentenced to 10 years in state prison, and Jay Barnson has been sentenced to 5 years in federal prison.

