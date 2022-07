GLENOLDEN, Pa. (CBS) — Darby Township is asking for the public’s input on the future of firefighting services in the community. It comes after the Briarcliffe Fire Company disbanded itself following allegations of racism. A fire department fiasco is still brewing in Delaware County. Residents gathered inside Darby Township Municipal Building Monday night to discuss the future of fire coverage in the area. Back in February, the Briarcliffe Fire Company was suspended after racist remarks were recorded on a Zoom call. The comments also included offensive jokes about Fanta Bility, the young girl who was shot and killed by police in Sharon Hill during...

