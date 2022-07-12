ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Pratt Shares Sweet Tribute To His Jurassic World Partner In Crime Bryce Dallas Howard

By Carlie Hoke
Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt have an adorable relationship off screen as well as on - just in a different way.

(Image credit: College Humor)

With a small role as the leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy in the recently-released film Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Pratt is currently eating up the box office. However it’s his own new 2022 film and box office success Jurassic World Dominion that had him in the feels this past weekend. Pratt took to social media to share a sweet and heartfelt tribute to his Jurassic World franchise costar Bryce Dallas Howard, and I think my heart just grew three sizes.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard have been working together on the Jurassic World franchise through three films, from a park in chaos to dinosaurs retaking the Earth. Now that the franchise is seemingly over (or is it?), Pratt has some sweet words for Howard.

In a recent Instagram post, Chris Pratt talked Bryce Dallas Howard up and basically thanked her for joining him on the journey the Jurassic World franchise has taken them on. You can check out the post below, which marks a month since Jurassic World Dominion hit theaters:

I have a feeling these photos of of the two together respectively mark the beginning of their Jurassic World journey and the end of it. However, I couldn’t tell you which is which because the two stars both look great in both photos and don’t appear to have aged much at all over the eight years it took to make these three franchise films.

Some evidence to this theory can be found in Bryce Dallas Howard’s comment on Chris Pratt’s post, where she claimed one of the photos is the very first photo taken of the two. She said her father is actually the one behind the camera, giving her claim that the two are like siblings at this point a little more perspective. Howard went on to say that she will miss working with Pratt on the franchise, but that she feels as though she has gained a friend for life. Here it is in her own words, minus the red heart emoji that she ended her sweet comment with:

Big brother @prattprattpratt I just love you to bits. And you found our first photo together taken by proud dad @realronhoward !!!! What a ride - my goodness - I’ll miss our time together in the Jurassic sandbox so much but I feel forever grateful to have made a friend for life

Okay, so I’m obsessed with the duo's platonic off screen relationship, but I’m kind of glad I didn’t know they were like siblings until after watching their romance flourish through all three films. You too can watch the conclusion of the Jurassic Era by watching Jurassic World Dominion in theaters now, though you won’t be spared the fate I was if you’re just watching the film for the first time after reading this.

Either way, the threequel is totally worth the watch if you can look past the newfound knowledge that Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard totally have some sibling love going on. Check back with CinemaBlend for more Jurassic-related news.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HcXcO_0gchub1T00

Constantly thinking about books, coffee, and the existential dread I feel from Bo Burnham’s Inside. While writing I’m also raising a chaotic toddler, who may or may not have picked up personality traits from watching one too many episodes of Trailer Park Boys.

